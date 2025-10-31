Under the NPP, Ghana Became an Orphaned Nation — Abandoned Without Care or Accountability

For more than two decades of democratic governance, Ghanaians have always looked to leadership for guidance, protection, and accountability. Yet, under the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ghana often appeared like an orphan — abandoned without parental care, left to fend for itself in a harsh economic environment where corruption and financial irregularities became the new normal.

A Nation Without Guardianship

Leadership, at its best, should provide vision and discipline. It should nurture citizens, protect national resources, and build systems that benefit all. But under the NPP, many Ghanaians felt unprotected — as if the fatherly hand of the state had disappeared. Institutions that were supposed to safeguard the public purse became silent spectators, and watchdog agencies were reduced to toothless observers.

The government’s own slogan of “protecting the public purse” turned into an ironic reminder of broken promises. Billions of cedis went unaccounted for, with audit reports exposing staggering levels of mismanagement in almost every sector — from ministries to metropolitan assemblies and state enterprises.

Rampant Corruption and Financial Irregularities

The Auditor-General’s annual reports during the NPP era painted a grim picture of how public funds were handled. Unapproved payments, ghost projects, inflated contracts, and unearned allowances became recurring themes. Instead of plugging leakages, new ones were created through questionable procurement deals and politically motivated contracts that drained the economy.

High-profile scandals — from the Power Distribution Services (PDS) energy deal to irregularities in COVID-19 expenditure, the Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) revenue monitoring contract, and the National Cathedral project — revealed how deeply corruption had eaten into the governance fabric.

The SML deal, worth hundreds of millions of cedis, was heavily criticized for lacking transparency and due diligence. Similarly, the National Cathedral, initially presented as a “sacred national project,” became a symbol of misplaced priorities and alleged financial mismanagement. Despite massive public spending, the project stalled amid controversies over unapproved payments and lack of accountability.

In another instance, the National Service Scheme (NSS) was rocked by revelations of thousands of “ghost names” — fictitious service personnel drawing monthly allowances from state coffers. Such cases only deepened the sense that corruption had become institutionalized under the watch of the NPP.

While ordinary Ghanaians struggled with unemployment, rising inflation, and unbearable taxes, public officials enjoyed the comfort of unchecked privilege and impunity.

The Collapse of Accountability

It was not only about money; it was about lost trust. Institutions that should have acted as the nation’s moral compass — the Attorney General’s Department, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, and even Parliament’s oversight committees — often acted timidly. Cases of clear misconduct dragged endlessly, while whistle-blowers were intimidated or ignored.

This climate of fear and favoritism made corruption thrive. The ordinary citizen was left feeling helpless, while the few in power operated as if Ghana belonged to them alone. It was a fatherless home — where no one cared enough to discipline wrongdoing or nurture hope.

The Social and Economic Cost

The effects of such governance go beyond numbers. Roads remain uncompleted, hospitals lack equipment, schools struggle for resources, and young graduates wander jobless. Ghana’s public debt ballooned to historic levels, leaving future generations burdened by decisions they never made. The moral cost — the erosion of trust in leadership — is even greater.

Citizens grew increasingly disillusioned as the cost of living soared. Inflation ate into wages, small businesses collapsed, and confidence in state leadership diminished. For many, it felt as though the government had abandoned its duty of care — leaving the people to suffer under economic hardship and social neglect.

A Call for Renewal

Ghana deserves better — a leadership that acts as a responsible parent, not a negligent guardian. Citizens must demand transparency, ethical stewardship, and genuine accountability. The next government must not only promise to fight corruption but must build strong, independent institutions that cannot be bent by political influence.

Until then, Ghana’s story will remain that of a child crying for protection — an orphan waiting for responsible leadership to restore dignity, justice, and hope.

By

Komfa Ishmael Ofori

Level 100 LLB Student

Coding Addict