When Hair Becomes A Hurdle: A Teacher’s Reflection On Ghana’s SHS Grooming Policy

As grooming rules tighten in Ghana’s schools, educators, parents, and students question what values are truly being taught—and at what cost.

For over a decade, I’ve taught in Ghana’s classrooms—spaces where young minds stretch, stumble, and soar. And if there’s one truth I’ve come to hold, it’s this: character isn’t built by cutting hair. It’s built by nurturing curiosity, respecting identity, and creating space for growth.

So when Ghana’s Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, recently reaffirmed the haircut directive for Senior High Schools (SHS)—declaring that “long hair will not be tolerated in schools today or tomorrow”—I felt a familiar ache. Not because I oppose discipline, but because I’ve seen how these rules play out in real life. And sometimes, they hurt more than they help.

A Classroom Moment That Lingers

One student stands out in my memory—a brilliant, inquisitive girl selected for a science workshop. Her hair, neatly plaited in accordance with her religious practice, became a barrier. The headteacher hesitated. Her hairstyle didn’t fit the school’s grooming expectations. There was talk of replacing her.

I spoke up. Her hair wasn’t flashy. It was her identity—woven into her faith, her culture, her sense of self. Excluding her would send the wrong message. She went. She shone. But the moment stayed with me.

What Are We Really Teaching?

The haircut directive is framed as a tool for character moulding—short hair as a symbol of humility and discipline. But I’ve seen how it can shame, silence, and sideline students, especially girls and religious minorities.

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum recently argued that grooming rules should be about hygiene and safety, not discipline, and urged schools to engage students meaningfully before enforcing such policies.

A Continental Conversation

Ghana is not alone. In Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, haircut policies are common. But resistance is growing. In Kenya, students have challenged grooming rules in court. In Nigeria, activists argue that such policies reinforce colonial legacies and suppress cultural expression.

Daniel Fenyi, writing for Graphic Online, notes that the insistence on cropped hair—especially for girls—is “a colonial residue that offends modern sensibilities and personal liberty”.

Faith, Freedom, and the Law

Ghana’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and dignity. Yet grooming policies often clash with these rights. The landmark case of Tyrone Marhguy—a Rastafarian student denied admission to Achimota School because of his dreadlocks—was a turning point. The High Court ruled in his favour, affirming that schools cannot discriminate based on religious expression.

Islamic scholars have also weighed in. Forcibly cutting hair maintained for religious reasons may be considered haram. For many Muslim girls, plaited hair is a spiritual practice—not a fashion choice.

Learning in the Shadow of Control

Ghana’s education system faces real challenges: overcrowded classrooms, limited resources, and a double-track system that keeps students home for months. In this context, focusing on hair feels like a distraction.

Recent reports from Kadjebi show mixed reactions to the haircut directive. Some parents support it as a tool for discipline, while others argue it’s outdated and inconsistent with modern educational principles.

Preparing for a Future That’s Already Here

We live in a world shaped by artificial intelligence, global collaboration, and rapid innovation. The future demands creativity, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. Haircut policies don’t prepare students for that world. They prepare them for obedience—not innovation.

If we want our students to thrive in tech, healthcare, diplomacy, and beyond, we must foster self-expression, dialogue, and inclusive classrooms.

A Final Thought

I believe in structure. I believe in standards. But I also believe in compassion.

I’ve watched a girl nearly lose her chance to explore science because of her hair. I’ve watched students shrink under scrutiny, question their worth, and wonder if they belong. And I’ve watched them flourish when they’re respected—not for how they look, but for who they are.

If we truly want to mould character, let’s start with kindness. Let’s teach students to think deeply, act wisely, and embrace difference. Because in the end, a haircut may shape appearance, but character is shaped by how we treat each other.

