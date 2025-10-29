Dear President, Please Combine fight against Existential Threat to Human Security with Modernization of Agriculture - Part One

General

This Article is about Ghana First Agenda. So, before dealing with the subject, it is very important to seize this golden opportunity to pay a sincere tribute to Her Excellency Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings. Since, she was a proponent of Ghana First, since between 1981 and October 2025 (the year of her death). She championed a Better Ghana Agenda especially for women and children. Among others, she saw to the emancipation/empowering of women and the early education of children by the establishment of numerous Day Care Centers. To ensure effective National development, she urged Africans to ensure to document their History and always exam historical information with critical thinking mindset. A role this author is attempting to fill.

Ghana is facing existential threat emanating from the Surface Mining Sector, due to irresponsible mining by Small Scale Miners (licensed and unlicensed). A critical examination on how the authorities have been combating the risks associated with Small Scale Mining, speaks volume of the inability to succeed is mainly due to poor understanding of the state of affairs on the ground, presumably due to failure to exam historical information on Small Scale Mining in Ghana,

So Mrs Rawlings is commended for the call for authentic documentation of the history of Ghana and the need for the analysis of the historical information with critical thinking mindset for development of Ghana. These two crucial recommendations are stated in her books ‘It Takes a Woman, and ‘Leadership and Women Who Defined Hope.’

So, for historical records, the late Nana Konadu Agyemang worked at UTC Main at Makola Accra, between 1977 and 1981. She was so friendly, with her good customer care postures, she smiled to all who came closed to her. This author’s acquaintance with her continued at Tiptoe Gardens, Asalum Down, near Circle Accra where they were among the elegant dancers as a Live Band provided music. Likewise, during an important function which ended with a Dance with a Live Band at Africa Hall UST (now KNUST). Those days of her social outing, which was before 31 December 1981, she loved dancing to Reggae, Pop, Funk and Highlife songs. She was a mother of women in Cottage Industries between 1981 and 2025, through her 31 December Women Organization or NGO.

She became this author’s distant mentor since she called for Ghanaians to be bold and patriotic and fight for a Better Ghana, so as stated her called for documentation of historical facts and analysis of Historical Information with critical thinking mindset helped motivate this author to act as recommended in her books.

As stated Ghana’s problems in the Small Scale Mining Sector, especially the existential threat are due to poor understanding of the history of Small Scale Mining, led to the wrong interchanging of illegal mining with Galamasey, which is an informal artisanal mining that persisted since the 15th Century. Hence, it is now a culture for survival, so history tells that Galamasey like Prostitution in Ghana cannot be stopped. So there is a serious disconnection between is what real Small Scale Mining on the ground and the understanding by the Ghanaian Authorities on what constitutes Small Scale Mining. Is it the activity or the license so issued that makes it Small Scale Mining? A multi-dollar question. So, our leaders need to wake up from their slumber and think outside the box for solutions.

So, it was based on the situation that Galamasey is an informal mining activity recognized globally as Small Scale Mining due to same characteristics/underlying issues globally, that made all Presidential Candidates and their deputies in the 2024 National Election, thus included then Presidential Candidate JD Mahama and then Vice Presidential Candidate Professor Jana Naana Opoku Agyemang to promise that when elected, they will see to getting Galamasey operators to do responsible mining otherwise provide Alternative Livelihood Projects.

Google for Vice President Candidate Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang promised Galamasey operators at Amenfi Central that when President Mahama is elected they will ensure the work in a responsible manner. It is for this reason, that this author, recommended the change of the narrative that the 8 persons including two Ministers of State (for Defense and Environment) should be regarded as Champions of Responsible or Green Mining through a Cooperative Mining concept.

Note, it would be very wrong for a very honest and lawful Presidential Candidate to condone with Illegal Mining activity, which is a criminal activity with a promise to turn it into a Community or Cooperative Mining when elected, thus sabotaging the IGP from curbing a crime activity.

So, one can judge that the Promises were/will be made based on the historical perspective and not it is perceived, since it was our ancestors’ culture for survival which persisted due to lack of jobs etc. So, Galamasey will continue to rear it’s ugly in Ghana due to poverty and lack of jobs. Hence, Artisanal Small Scale Mining or the time tested indigenous mining alias Galamasey has come to stay. So it only needs, a Live and Let Us Live policy by the Government of the Day and related Large Scale Mining Companies through a win-win situation, due to the state of affairs swift and decisive action is required to reduce the associated risks with Small Scale Mining to the barest minimum to ensure Human Security and Public Safety.

Human Security and Public Safety

Hence, the President and his security chiefs or National Security Council must rise to the occasion to ensure Environmental Security, Economic security, Health Security, Food Security, Social Security, all these as aspects of human Security and Public Safety as required by the framers of the Constitution at Article 31 with a Constitutional tool to deal with a threat to human Security and Public Safety due to activities of Small Scale Miners alias Galamasey. Period.

Galamasey is same as or subset of Small Scale Mining

So the term Galamasey cannot be eliminated, it has come to stay as an indigenous mining activity before the birth of the Fourth Republic anchored by the 1992 Constitution, hence as a culture by the 1992 Constitution, so it only needs to be regulated and preserved. So, history tells that Small Scale Mining originated as Galamasey since the days of Prophet Abraham, as a poverty alleviation activity, so it should be regarded as such whilst the Government of the Day works hard to navigate the operators to sustainable Alternative Livelihood Activities.

So, no one should have the notion that he or she is a permanent Small Scale Miner and no one should do Small Scale Mining in an area if he or she does not resides at the area so as to drink the same water and eat the same fruits, leafy food etc. Also not more than 10 hectares (25 acres) of land should be allowed for Community nor Cooperative Mining under local governance system. Thus very good regulations and monitoring required. So Ghana should revert to the PNDC’s law on Small Scale Mining and put Small Scale Mining under the Mines Department, as recommended by the World Bank in 1986 during the Structural Adjustment Program/ Economic Recovery Program.

So, Ghanaians are hereby informed that Galamasey as Artisanal Small Scale Mining in Ghana emanated before the 15th century, so it predated the Colonial Administration era which banned it in 1906 and sustained the ban with the Mercury law of 1933. So it was/is a traditional or indigenous artisanal Small Scale Mining which persisted before 1986 but was legalized in 1986 by the PNDC into Small Scale Mining, Google for Minerals and Mining Law 1986 (PNDCLaw 153) and read Section 77.

So, the legalization of Artisanal Small Scale Mining alias Galamasey was done during the regime of Chairman Flt Lt JJ Rawlings, the dear Husband of the late Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings. Infact before 2008, the affected Artisanal Miners, on obtaining mining licenses, some of them sometimes termed themselves in their villages, as Licensed Galamasey Operators, since they adopted the same characteristics of small scale mining use of simple tools, numerous operators, nomadic in their operations and do profit sharing as termed as the tributary system of mining.

So before 2008, the Concession owners, recruited a lot of boys/girls or children thus including child labour and women to do the mining with simple tools of pick axes, shovels etc for the Financiers or Concession Owners termed as the Barons or Galamasey village or Ghetto Owners to share the profit.

So currently some of the Licensed Small Scale Miners adopted the tributary system but use Chinese labour/expertise and capital for sharing of the profit with the Chinese taking 85 percent and the Ghanaian 15 percent. Since Mining is capital intensive hence Chinese are the financiers and owners of equipment H

Bad laws of the Small Scale Mining Sector

Hmm, so, Corrupt Ghana, made it very easy for foreigners and their Ghanaian accomplices to exploit or loot Ghana through bad laws and policies. The laws included/including Minerals and Mining Services Regulation 2012 (LI2174), enacted by Minerals Commission in 2012, that motivated the Chinese to bring and keep on bringing thousands of excavators into Ghana for Small Scale Mining. This author recommended the repeal of the aspect of this law that allow support services for Small Scale Mining other the Government of Ghana. That aspect was repealed in 2019 with part of Minerals and Mining Act 2019 (Act 995). But the situation of importation of excavators continued. The GoldBod Act 2025 (Act 1140) also repealed part of this bad law.

You will cry of Ghana if you Google and read ‘Will Ghana ever learn? A letter to the Ghana and China Chamber of Commerce’ as published on the website of Modern Ghana on 23 July 2012, by Anna Hanson. Google and read ‘Sweltering, Heat, Golden Dreams of Chinese Galamasey in Ghana’ as published in 2013. Google and read ‘Chinese involvement in Small Scale Mining in Ghana by Professor Crawford’’ as published in 2013. Google and read ‘We do not burn Wontumi’s Excavators by Hon Mr Fuseini’

Furthermore, Ghana in 2013 caused another serious blunder with the Ghana Investment Promotion Center Act 2013 (GIPC Act 865), which strangely, failed to make Small Scale Mining as NO GO AREA FOR FOREIGNERS. Google and read ‘Old Photos and Videos of Self-confessed Amenfi Central PC who is in Galamasey pops up’

The last bullet that killed the environment and economic of Ghana was ‘a shot fired’ in 2013 or so and denied Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) of the PNDC with her original jurisdiction of buying and exporting of gold from the Small Scale Mining Sector and gave the buying and exporting of gold from the Small Scale Mining Sector to foreigners especially Chinese and Indians. PMMC was condemned to a mere laboratory or Assay Lab. Google and read How my Net worth reached 700 Million US Dollars by Keche Andrew’s wife‘ Google and read ‘Galamasey in Ghana and China’s illegal gold rush’ it indicated on how some Chinese made billions of dollars from Small Scale Mining in Ghana. So, it is not a surprise that GoldBod made billions of dollars from the Small Scale Mining Sector within short time.

So it was for the protection of both the environment and economy of Ghana, made the PNDC as part of poverty alleviation policy of PAMSCRD for a win-win situation, restricted Small Scale Mining with use of only simple tools/no use of too much money by/for only Ghanaians above 18 years and the Concession(s) owner(s) must be member (s) of the affected Community or registered in the affected District before the miner(s) can be granted with mining license as part of a win-win situation. Please Google for Small Scale Mining Law 1989 (PNDCLaw 218) and read the definition or interpretation of Small Scale at Section 21, that is if you do not have time to read the whole Law.

The requirements at Section 21 of PNDC Law 218, were that Small Scale Mining was a method of mining which does not involve the use of sophisticated technology and substantial expenditure, restricted to only Ghanaians and the maximum size of concession for one man was a little over one hectare or 3 acres. These were enough to tell anyone with a critical mindset that PNDCLaw 218 of 1989, was for Regularization and Formalization of Galamasey into Small Scale Mining after the legalization of Galamasey in 1986. The late Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings was right with her recommendations that Ghanaians should ensure to document issues of history and do critical analysis of historical information.

Poor understanding of Small Scale Mining

So Galamasey which is still an informal mining is due to its historical origination as a time-tested indigenous mining activity which has come to stay due to poverty, since the operators see the gold as a gift from God for them to escape from their poverty miseries. So, Ghana’s problem in the Small Scale Mining Sector among others, are failure of the Government of the Day to see to isolate real Artisanal Small Scale Miners from Commercial miners or Ghanaian tycoons solely or with support of their foreign accomplices in the small scale mining sector.

So that by this way, Ghana can come out with a Medium Scale Mining Sector for Commercial Mining and either provide Alternative Livelihood Projects otherwise regularized the mining activities of poor rural folks into Community or Cooperative Mining concept. So that the Government restricts the Community Mining to the residents of an affected community that is if it is in the interest of the Chief and his people in member a Community for Small Scale Mining to take place in their enclave.

Illegal mining and Responsible Mining

There are vast differences between Illegal mining and Responsible Mining. Responsible Mining is the demand for every human being on earth, so that is why/what the EU Ambassador to Ghana is demanding for, to ensure no poisoning of Cocoa and other farm products for home consumption and for export.

So, Illegal mining with complex meaning including tax evasion or smuggling is not or not of much concern of the EU Ambassador to Ghana. It should be the headache of the President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, as provided by the 1992 Constitution especially at Article 257, as the risk owner of minerals on behalf of the people of Ghana.

Thus Ghana’s problem in the Small Scale Mining Sector which is causing existential threat is about lack of understanding that irresponsible mining which is the concern of the citizens of the Country and other Countries is not the same as illegal mining, which is a criminal activity, as by the daily report of the media.

It must be noted that an activity will be regarded as illegal mining though it is the operator employed the best responsible mining in the World as demanded by the EU Ambassador to Ghana, the Voices of God namely the Catholic Bishops and Dr Kenneth Ashigbey for swift and decisive action for the protection of the environment to ensure no or less existential threat, hence for both Public Health and Public Safety, that is no use of mercury which usage is by Licensed Small Scale Miners is legal as provided at Section 96 of Minerals and Mining Act 2006 (Act 703). But it will be illegal mining a mining activity or act related to it, if the act or activity is not captured officially for payment of royalties, SSNIT, tax, or not following local content policy etc.

Thus Illegal mining is a criminal activity, which must be the responsibility of the Government of the Day to arrest the offenders through the Inspectorate of Mines Division of the Minerals Commission and or the Police with the support of the public. The public support should be through the saying ‘if you see something say something’) to deal with it.

Irresponsible mining on the other hand is a broader term which includes any mining activity both legal and illegal that causes significant harm to Human Security especially to the Environment or Environmental Security, hence it is the concern of every human being in the World since we are in a global village.

It must be noted that Large Scale Mining Companies under the umbrella of the Ghana Chamber of Mines like Goldfields Tarkwa, Bogoso Gold Ltd or Newmont Ahafo who are in Greening Mining or Responsible Mining are not immune to committing illegal mining, since any mishap or human error which result in not following the law may occur with their operations and this would be regarded as illegal and will thus attract penalties.

So it will be very wrong to say that Newmont Ahafo was in Galamasey operation, if found to have committed illegal mining. Note Newmont Ahafo operations in October 2009 ever resulted in cyanide spillage and was fine, this would be said as both irresponsible mining and illegal mining. Google and read ‘Newmont Ghana, fined Millions of Dollars for Cyanide spillage.

Way Forward

It must be noted that the Economic Fundamentals of a Community or a Country can be referred to among others economic development through improving Community’s or a Country’s economic wellbeing and quality of life. Clause 1 of Article 1 of the Constitution of Ghana decreed that the Sovereignty of Ghana resides in the people, in whose name and for whose welfare the power of Government are to be exercised ....Clause 6 of Article 257 of the Constitution of Ghana, vested in the President all minerals in Ghana which shall be held on behalf of, and in trust for the People of Ghana.

So, as the saying goes, the Burk Stops with the President. Hence, the Subject of this Article, since it is the President who appoints the Governor of Bank of Ghana, the Sector Minister and the Ministers for Finance, Agriculture, Trade and Industries, Tourism and Culture, education and other relevant appointees for the attainment of macroeconomics stability.

As such, the President is required to take swift and decisive action as provided at Article 31 of the Constitution to deal with an existential threat to human security and the President should think outside the box so as to use this golden opportunity in his Resetting Agenda, to ensure the modernization and Transformation of Agriculture and the continuation of the concept of Industrialization of through the One District, One Industry or Factory at the affected Districts especially with Agro-industries for value addition.

So a Declaration of State of Emergency should be a call from God hence through the Catholic Bishops who are the true Voices of God, to rise to the occasion to protect the environment, ensure food security, public health and public safety by getting the you to channel their energy in the transformation and modernization of Agriculture and industrialization in the same pattern of ‘OPERATION FEED YOURSELF and OPERATION FEED YOUR INDUSTRY’ with the Bank of Ghana and GoldBod, World Bank. FAO etc providing part of the financial support like what the Bank of Nigeria did with the Anchor Burrower plan.

This will ensure environmental security (gain of carbon credit fund), food security and sustainable economic fundamentals/ macroeconomics and halt massaging of the exchanges rate by the Governor of Bank of Ghana which, be said to be creating a Voodoo economy model the right way is boosting agriculture production through import substitution policy or import license or trade restriction, subsidies or support like the Anchor burrowers program the Governor of Bank of Nigeria adopted some time ago.

The President needs to listen to the clarion call by one Madame Georgina Awuachie of Atonsu in Bibiani, as telecasted by JoyNews on her against the activities of Small Scale Miners alias Galamasey Operators since according to her it will cause damages to their farming and fishing activities as well as the future of the children since it leads to school drops outs and prostitution. She deserves a National Award or a visit to the President for her to help the President educate the public on the vices of Small Scale Mining in her fight to ensure Human Security.

Human Security is about the well-being of persons and communities and as such comprises, economic security, food security, water security, environmental security, political security, Health Security, Community Security, Information Security and public safety.

Environmental Security among other deals with National Security, Climatic Security and Public Safety. National Security among others, is the protection of the State Natural resources from degradation and pollution and preventing environmental factors from making political or economic instability and ensuring good climatic environment.

So, this paper is about the need for a Sound Human Security through Green Mining or Responsible Mining to reduce the footprints of surface mining to the barest minimum level and combining the fight to ensure responsible mining with the transformation and modernization of Agriculture to increase production of Crop and Animals which among others require a very good environment of Environmental Security which unfortunately is being destroyed by Surface Mining especially Surface Small Scale Mining. Hence should be major concern to National Security Systems.

The gradual destruction of the environment by Ghanaians and their foreign partners especially Chinese with sophisticated technology and substantial expenditure in the Small Scale Mining Sector started in 2008, that was the year that saw the return of 300 Ghanaians including Chairman Wontumi from China who were sent there by the Regime of President Kofour to study how mining was done in China. The passage of the Minerals and Mining Support Services Regulation 2012 (LI2174) motivated the foreigners especially Chinese and Indians and their Ghanaian partners to bring into Ghana thousands of Excavators and Chafang Machines for Small Scale Mining. Google for Anan/

This situation made the so called Licensed Small Scale Mining to assume the character of illegal mining in both in substance (law) and form (operations), so any honest and competent Battle Commander will indicate that the enemy to battle with is Small Scale Mining (licensed or unlicensed). So, a declaration of state of emergency, should go with a ban of Small Scale Mining.

The massive destruction of the Environment was/is due to the involvement of foreigners and the use of sophisticated technology and substantial expenditure in the Small Scale Mining Sector both had/have great effect on the economic fundamentals of Ghana, due to beside the destruction and pollution of the environment (rivers, forest arable lands) Ghana realized the massive destruction of farms with crops both cash crops look and food crops thus threat to human Security.

So, the existential threat or threat to National Security and public Safety due to the environmental footprints of Small Scale Mining in Ghana caused the Government of the Day to organize anti-illegal mining operations in 2013. Google and read President Mahama’s regime in the fight against illegal Small Scale Mining by locals and Chinese. The fight against both irresponsible mining and illegal mining was sustained by the new regime of President Nana Addo. But not much gains were made by his regime.

So, the existential threat to human security (Environmental Security, National Security and Public Health Security and Public Safety) as well as threat to Economy led to Ghana’s weak economic fundamentals continued unabated by the election year of 2024. This made Ghana by 01 December 2024, to be at crossroads, as stated due to the state of the Environment, Economic, Social, Political situations. So, the Electorates on 07 December 2024, felt that among the various good Presidential Candidates, Ghana required an able and decisive Head of State and an effective Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to navigate Ghana out of the Environmental, Economic, Social and Political messes towards a Promised Land.

According to the Holy Bible, ‘It is God, Who nominates a leader’ as stated at Romans 13.1. So the 2024 Presidential Election resulted in an unprecedented victory by Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Mr JD Mahama for God’s, purpose. Envisaged as to shoulder the mantle to navigate Ghana out of massive Environmental degradation and Economic messes, towards the Promised Land.

So, by 07 January 2025 the day of swearing-in of President Mahama into Office for 4 years tour of duty, Ghana was faced with two wars in the Environmental and Economic fronts. Consequently, in a Democratic Dispensation the usages of Constitutional tools for swift and decisive actions by Dear President Mahama for combating the risks associated with Small Scale Mining and seeing for a very strong and sustainable economic fundamental cannot be overemphasized.

Thus considering that dear President Mahama has only 4 years of tour of duty, there is the urgent need by the President for concurrent activities in the two battles of Environmental protection war and the war for changing the Brigadier General Goggisburg’s Economic template to ensure good Economic Security for perfect otherwise excellent Human Security through good breathing Air Security, Water Security, Arable land Security for food Security for Economic security.

Thus with the ultimate aim to ensure the production and maintenance of healthy and capable human beings for massive wealth creations through Agricultural production, for among others, to drive Agro industries for value additions to ensure effective import substitution policy and incase of massive surpluses in production to export to generate and conserve enough foreign exchange for a very strong and sustainable Economic Fundamentals. By these efforts, Ghana could attain massive Economic Improvement which may generate massive market and Inclusive Growth thus motivates massive employment throughout the day, thus leading to achieving a 24-hour Economy.

This paper, is therefore about how Dear President Mahama should combine the fight against the risks associated with Small Scale Mining with transformation of Agriculture to Change the narrative for good Environmental Security, Climatic Security, Social Security, Economic Security for effective Human Security through the insurance of very good state of the three essentials of life namely Water, Air and food.

As stated a study of Historical information on Surface Mining in Ghana especially the state of Small Scale Mining in Ghana, should inform a good battle commander after his or her risk assessments or Battle Appreciation on the state of affairs on the ground that the real enemy is irresponsible Small Scale Mining is done by both licensed and unlicensed miners and not illegal mining.

The enemy or problem in the Surface Mining Sector, is therefore Small Scale Mining since both Junior Mining Companies like Prestea Sankofa Gold Ltd at Prestea and TWM Mines in Obuasi and Large Scale Mining Companies like Newmont Ahafo under the Ghana Chamber of Mines, were/are also manned by human beings and therefore they may not be immune to committing illegal mining due to a mishap or human error or greed.

So, you cannot say that Prestea Sankofa Gold in 2013 did Galamasey, when it motivated Small Scale Miners to sell gold ore both fresh and spent ore as Tailings from Small Scale Miners in Wassa Akropong and beyond to Ayanfuri especially nearby Nanakor for processing of gold for export. Google and read ‘stop buying Mining Waste from illegal miners’, as published in 2013 in Graphic online, this was due to intelligence by Major Mohammed Bogobiri (rtd), then a member of the Taskforce Committee under the Chairmanship of Brigadier General Dan Mishio, which was established by the Regime of then President Mahama to combat illegal mining activities. Same illegal mining activity was done by TWM Mines in Obuasi when it bought fresh or spent ore (Tailings from Sites of Small Scale Miners in Tarkwa, Nanakor near Ayanfuri.

Declaration of a State of Emergency (DOSOE)

It was therefore very sad that the good work of the anti-illegal mining team organized by the very indefatigable IGP, was halted after their last work in a community, where during their halting of the hauling of either fresh gold ore or mining waste (Spent gold or) they were attacked by the Community with the support of the DCE of the area. So the state of emergency called for a Declaration of State of Emergency (DOSOE) to be monitored and enforced by the IGP with the CDS/Service Commanders in support using the constitutional system of Regional Security Councils with enough teeth to bite as and when necessary for the Country to gain lot of benefits when a Declaration of a State of Emergency is made.

A Declaration of a State of Emergency would afford lucrative chances especially Mindset revolution for the miners to accept or adopt responsible mining or navigate personally or by the Government to Alternative Jobs like the laudable Poultry Project to be rolled out by the current Government.

So, due to the ramifications of Small Scale Mining to the environment thus with great effects on, Food Security, Public Health Security, Public Safety hence great effects on both Global Security and National Security, it is the responsibility of the Government with the support of the International Community especially the World Bank which main mission is global poverty elimination/reduction to come out with two options either to provide viable and sustainable Alternative Livelihood otherwise regulate them to conduct responsible mining in order to mitigate the associated risks and nothing more.

The complex or confused situation in the Small Scale Mining Sector due to the involvement of foreigners, the use of sophisticated technology, substantial expenditure, and the state of existential threat to Human Security as required by the Principle of Constitutionality that is the Constitution is the Constitution or the law is the law, hence the appropriate requirements is as provided at Article 31 of the 1992 Constitution to deal with Constitutional threshold Emergency or Disaster.

So a Declaration of State of Emergency (DOSOE), at the affected areas as provided at Article 31 of the Constitution to deal with existential threat to Human Security since it will allow the government to protect the sovereignty of the Country, to sustain unity and integrity of the country by taking credible steps to counter the existential threat by helping to reduce the risk associated with Small Scale Mining to the barest minimum.

By the 1992 Constitution, DOSE is to be enforced by the Regional Security Council(s) as provided by the 1992 Constitution, as the Constitutional Security Operational body with troops commanded by Regional Security Heads made of the Regional Police Commander, the Garrison Commander/Commanders of the Military Services of the Ghana Armed Forces, Regional Commanders of NIB, (BNI), Immigration, CEPS, Prison Service, Fire Services etc in the affected Regions for Security issues.

So, to give authentic meaning to the Resetting Agenda for a Better Ghana as being executed by Dear President Mahama, President Mahama as the Head of the Government of the Day and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces must ensure the Constitutional and Statutory Bodies of Regional Security Council and District Security Committees perform their Constitutional responsibilities effectively and efficiently through the institutions of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the affected Regional Commanders and Chairpersons of REGSECs and DISECs.

The 1992 Constitution and International law of DOSOE, require the Government to proclaim matters on the DOSOE to the public hence a gazette publication and publication in the media especially the Don’ts during DOSOE. So, DOSOE besides to creation of a mindset Revolution, will help the Government in many ways.

Benefits of DOSOE

Firstly, DOSOE will cause a temporary ban of Small Scale Mining and the enforcement the DOSOE and the ban of Small Scale Mining by IGP with support of the CDS/Service Commanders of the Military through member of the REGSECs. Secondly, DOSOE with constitutional teeth to bite, will help ensure zero tolerance for Small Scale Mining activities during the period of the ban. Thirdly, DOSOE will motivate the various embassies or Ambassadors to warn and evacuate all their Nationals from areas of Small Scale Mining and where necessary or required repatriate their Nationals

Fourthly, DOSOE will afford lucrative opportunity for a quick and a proper Review of the Mining Sector by the Government to include Medium Scale Mining Sector for Ghanaians to feel free to partner with Foreigners to do Commercial Mining by resetting to as required in the PNDC’s Small Scale Mining Law as in PNDCLaw 218 but with modernization as Community or Cooperative Mining that is as responsible indigenous mining and other measures as part of the Resetting Agenda.

Fifthly, DOSOE will help the removal of equipment for small scale mining areas as indicated or proclaimed by the Government otherwise it will allow seizure of equipment for Small Scale Mining at not permissible areas as proclaimed by the Government after expiration of the deadline or their destructions insitu.

Sixthly, DOSOE will allow searches without warrant to seize mining items like mercury, cyanide, illicit gold, etc. DOSOE will halt some women and all children in the Small Scale Mining activities and allow use of some members of the affected Community for reclamation and reforestation through re-vegetation or re-grassing as part of restoring arable lands for farm thus a source of income to the people.

Seventhly, DOSOE will motivate the navigation of some of the miners to lucrative businesses especially in Agriculture with or without the support of the Government, otherwise the provision of Alternative Livelihoods to Galamasey Operators with the help of International Communities like UN (through FAO, for the Children the support of ILO UNESCO, etc), Corporate Ghana especially the Members of the Ghana Chamber of Mines. Thus DOSOE will allow the Government to come out with mindset Revolution as stated by changing the narrative at the affected areas or in the Country by providing some Alternative Livelihood Projects to include tree planting with profitable teak trees, Cocoa, oil Palm, avocado, the establishment of Greenhouses for planting of vegetables, lettuce, flower, tomatoes , cucumber onion, etc.. It would motivate some of them to embrace rice production with the support of The Food and Agriculture Organization, the US, US World Bank, Japan through JICA etc hence affording Ghana to earn more carbon credits more funds in dollars.

Eighthly, DOSOE will provide golden opportunity for auditing of mining concessions and where necessary confiscation. It must be noted that legal or official activities in the Mining Sector consist of three distinct parts, starting with Acquisition /Ownership and Registration of Mining Concession in the affected Districts, It must be noted that with the Small Scale Mining Sector, the acquisition of the Concession requires the approval or disproval by anyone, organizations etc in the District through publication of the affected Concession in the local media, and all public notice boards in the District under the Control of the District Assemblies or vantage points and at the Palace of the Chief of the affected area.

Next, is for a Stakeholder Engagement with the affected community and related bodies through the publication of an intent or Interest to Mine to speak on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the supervision of EPA, when successful then the miner kicks start the acquisition of Mining License from the Minister Sector through a long bureaucratic procedures with payment of costly fees the process involved visits to Land Commission/Office of Stool Land, Forestry Commission, Water Commission, EPA then the Minerals Commission before gets to the Sector Minister for review and signature.

The process take too long because the owner needs to be loaded with enough cash hence reason to look for partnership with foreigner(s) otherwise mine illegal to raise the huge capital outlay for the License and the mining. So the Sector speaks of cancellation of Mining License because they were issued at the tail end of 2024 is problematic if not unlawful. The Minster talking of cancellation of expired license is also problematic, because if a license is expired the Minister duty is to ensure no mining activity and confiscation of the Mining Concession

When ready to prospect or mine, this is followed by a Prospecting Rights/ Leasing Agreement in the Large Scale Mining Sector and Prospecting and or Licensing Regime in the Small Scale Mining Sector among others consist of acquiring and owning of a mining Concession from the affected District, then the Registration of same with the local Governance system of District (District Mining Committee) and Regional Governance levels and the acquisition of mining rights or lease agreement as in case of Large Scale Mining or Mining License as in the case in the Small Scale Mining Sector from the Sector Minister and the ratification by Parliament.

So, DOSOE and a ban on Small Scale Mining etc would afford for good auditing of the two distinct components of Ownership of Mining Concession and holders of Mining Licenses in the Small Scale Mining Sector.. The Stories of TWM Mines in Obuasi, Shanxi Mining Company now Earl International Group of China at Talensi, likewise the story on how Lithium mining instead of gold mining as planned in the Central Region.

Conclusion

For evidential material to drive my points home for swift and decisive actions by the President, due to complex situation in the Small Mining Sector which by law is restricted to only Ghanaians but to lack of capital and expertise Concession owners etc have contributed and contributing to the rot contrary to the expectation of the Regime of PNDC which legalized Galamasey into Small Scale Mining. Google and Read ‘Meet Mr Ben Mensah, the Ghanaian who owns 10 percent stake in Ewoyaa Lithium Concession’. Google and read ‘Wontumi case in Court involving Akonta Concession around Samareboi especially his claiming he was not mining at the area, so he asked the Government to arrest persons mining and seized their vehicles and equipment other stories like how Orovi Mining Company in 1996 entered into mining agreement with Bogoso Gold Ltd. (Google and read Riyadh vs. Pinnacle Resources as adjudicated by Her Ladyship Margaret Issaido in in 1996 the Opoku Company, all speak volume of the rot in the Small Scale Mining Sector.

Hence, need the review of the Small Scale Mining Laws cannot be overemphasized, hence DOSOE will afford lucrative chance for swift and decisive actions. So the President should combined DOSOE, a temporary ban of Small Scale Mining with transformation and modernization of Agriculture and Agro-industries since recovery efforts could help in more gain of carbon credits, support of FAO etc to restore the glory farmers and fishermen in the of Agriculture including cultivation of cocoa etc in the fish industry affected areas.

