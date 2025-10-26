'Our secondary schools not beauty contest, we won't tolerate hairstyles' – Education Minister declares

Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu has issued a firm directive to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and heads of senior high schools to enforce strict discipline and maintain high moral standards across all second-cycle institutions.

Speaking at the 75th Anniversary celebration of Mawuli School in Ho, the Minister expressed deep concern over what he described as growing indiscipline among students, particularly the trend of defying school grooming rules under the guise of personal expression. He cautioned that schools are institutions for learning and character development, not platforms for fashion or beauty display.

“There is an ongoing debate on social media about haircuts and the size and length of hair in our secondary schools. We will not tolerate that today, and we will not tolerate it tomorrow. We are in the business of moulding character, not running a beauty contest,” the Minister declared.

He warned that compromising discipline on hairstyles could lead to a complete breakdown of order in schools. “If we give in to hair today, tomorrow it will be shoes, and the next day it will be how they dress. Therefore, headmasters and the GES are fully empowered to take charge of how students conduct themselves on their campuses. Any parent or student who believes school is a place to showcase fashion must understand that the environment is not cut for that purpose and will not entertain such behaviour,” he cautioned.

Mr. Iddrisu reaffirmed that while discipline must be upheld, teachers and school authorities must enforce rules with fairness and professionalism. He stressed that the Ministry would not condone any form of abuse or misconduct by teachers toward students.

“We will not tolerate indiscipline in our schools, including situations where teachers mistreat or take advantage of learners. Any teacher found guilty of such acts will face severe sanctions,” he stated.

The Education Minister’s remarks signal a renewed focus on discipline, moral training, and character development within Ghana’s educational institutions, as part of government’s broader effort to restore respect, responsibility, and order in schools.