Order 13 Rule 6 C.I. 47 Revisited: What Reliefs Are Amenable to Default Judgment?

1.0 Introduction

Few procedural rules in Ghanaian civil practice have generated as much uncertainty and quiet divergence of judicial opinion as Order 13 Rule 6 of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2004 (C.I. 47). The rule, which empowers a court to enter judgment in default of defence, has over time been misapplied by both lawyers and trial courts, often leading to the grant of reliefs particularly declaratory orders, damages and injunctions without any evidential basis. Recent pronouncements by the Supreme Court have now clarified that such practice is fundamentally erroneous and jurisdictionally void.

The 2025 decision of the Supreme Court in Republic v High Court and Another; Ex Parte Universal Merchant Bank[1] marks a decisive restatement of principle: Declaratory and substantive reliefs cannot be granted by default judgment or interlocutory ruling without evidence. This judgment consolidates a line of reasoning stretching from Republic v High Court, Accra Ex Parte Osafo[2] through Rev. De-Graft Sefa v Bank of Ghana[3] to earlier authorities such as In Re Nungua Chieftaincy Affairs; Odai Ayiku IV v Attorney-General[4]. The Court’s message is unambiguous: Substantive claims must be proved, not presumed.

This essay revisits Order 13 Rule 6 of C.I. 47 in the light of these developments, examines the mischief the Supreme Court sought to cure, and analyzes what kinds of reliefs remain amenable to default judgment under Ghanaian civil procedure.

2.0 Understanding Order 13 Rule 6 of C.I. 47

Order 13 of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2004 (C.I. 47) prescribes the circumstances under which a court may enter judgment in default of defence. The structure of the Order makes a careful distinction among the various types of claims that may give rise to default judgment.

Rule 1 deals with liquidated demands, Rule 2 covers liquidated demands with interest or other additions, Rule 3 concerns claims for possession of immovable property, Rule 4 applies to claims for detinue, Rule 5 governs mixed claims (that is, where liquidated and non-liquidated reliefs are combined in the same writ), and Rule 6, the focus of this discussion serves as the residual provision for all other forms of claims not captured under Rules 1 to 4.

Order 13 Rule 6(1) provides that:

“Where the plaintiff makes against the defendant a claim of a description not mentioned in rules 1 to 4 and the defendant fails to file a defence to the claim, the plaintiff may, after the expiration of the period fixed by these rules for filing the defence, apply to the court for judgment.”

Sub-rule (2) adds that:

“On the hearing of the application, the court shall give such judgment as the plaintiff appears entitled to by the statement of claim.”

In effect, Rule 6 operates as a procedural safety net, enabling a plaintiff to apply for judgment in default of defence where the claim does not fall within the earlier enumerated categories. Such claims typically include declaratory reliefs, injunctive orders, equitable remedies, and other non-liquidated or substantive claims.

However, the breadth of this provision is not unlimited. The phrase “such judgment as the plaintiff appears entitled to” has been judicially utilized to mean that the entitlement must be one capable of being granted without evidence. Thus, while declaratory or injunctive reliefs may be brought under Rule 6 procedurally, they cannot be granted by default because their very nature demands proof. Default judgment therefore applies only to those “other claims” that can be lawfully and justly determined from the pleadings alone, without oral or documentary evidence. Where the claim involves establishing rights, status, or discretion, the court must insist on proof at trial.

3.0 Declaratory Reliefs and the Need for Evidence

Declaratory reliefs, by their very nature, are not amenable to summary or default judgment. A declaration pronounces upon legal rights or status; it is the court’s considered statement of what the law is in a given factual context. It therefore demands a foundation of evidence, argument, and judicial assessment.

This principle was clearly enunciated in Republic v High Court, Accra; Ex Parte Osafo[5], where the Supreme Court held that a declaration cannot be granted in default of defence without proof. The Court reasoned that a declaration represents the court’s pronouncement on the law, not a mere admission of the parties. Justice Date-Bah, quoting Megarry VC in Metzger v Department of Health and Social Security[6], affirmed that

“the court declares what it has found to be the law after proper argument, not merely after admission by the parties.”

Hence, even where a defendant fails to contest the claim, the court must still satisfy itself that the declaratory relief is legally and factually justified. Failure to do so renders any judgment granted a nullity.

4.0 The 2025 Supreme Court Decision: Ex Parte Universal Merchant Bank

The case that finally settled this long-standing procedural confusion arose from an interlocutory judgment granted by the High Court (Commercial Division 9), Accra, in favour of a defendant who had counterclaimed for a series of declaratory orders, damages, and a perpetual injunction. The High Court entered judgment in default of defence to the counterclaim, holding that such reliefs were “amenable” to Order 13 Rule 6. The court held as follows;

“Declaratory reliefs, reliefs for damages etc. are amenable to Order 13 Rule 6 of CI 47. As the rule states, the Court shall give such judgment as the Plaintiff appears entitled to by this Statement of Claim. The Defendant/Applicant by his Statement of Defence and Counterclaim is entitled to Interlocutory Judgment. In the circumstances, Interlocutory Judgment is entered for the Defendant/Applicant for the reliefs as endorsed on his counterclaim. Further directions regarding the filing of Witness Statements would be given at a later date.”

Upon an order for certiorari, the Supreme Court, speaking through Kulendi JSC, emphatically quashed the decision as a jurisdictional nullity. The Court held that declaratory and substantive reliefs, such as damages, injunctions, and cancellation of contracts, require proof and cannot be granted merely because one party failed to defend. The Court stressed that the trial judge’s action was “in violent contravention of settled law and practice.”

Citing earlier authorities, including Ex Parte Osafo, In Re Nungua Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rev. De-Graft Sefa v Bank of Ghana, the Court reaffirmed that any judgment granting declaratory reliefs without trial is void. It noted that the High Court’s attempt to later receive evidence after entering interlocutory judgment was self-contradictory and rendered the entire process a legal futility. The Court concluded that such practice constitutes jurisdictional overreach rather than a mere procedural irregularity, because it involves the assumption of power to grant reliefs that the law reserves for trial after evidence.

5.0 The Broader Principle: No Default Judgment Without Proof of Entitlement

The reasoning in Ex Parte Universal Merchant Bank harmonizes with the spirit of Amidu v Attorney-General & Waterville Holdings (BVI) Ltd & Woyome[7]. Although that case dealt primarily with constitutional issues under Article 181(5), Dotse JSC, in his concurring opinion, used the occasion to issue a stern caution to the Bar and Bench regarding the reckless entry of default judgments without interrogation of the claim.

He observed that trial courts must not grant reliefs, especially those involving large monetary claims or complex rights, merely because the defendant failed to appear. Rather, a court must “interrogate the endorsement on the writ” to ensure that the claim is legitimate, lawful, and supported by some factual or legal basis. In Dotse JSC’s words,

“the court must not accept, hook, line and sinker, claims brought before it on the basis that the defendants have not put up a defence.”

This observation resonates with the 2025 ruling, which treats declaratory and injunctive claims granted in default as inherently void. The two decisions, though separated by over a decade, converge on the same judicial philosophy: the duty of the court to ensure that justice is not sacrificed on the altar of procedural default.

6.0 Categories of Reliefs Amenable to Default Judgment

In light of the Supreme Court’s interpretation, the following principles now define the scope of Order 13:

Liquidated Claims: These remain the clearest category of reliefs amenable to default judgment. Where the claim is for a fixed or ascertainable sum such as a specific debt, agreed contract price, or quantified rent arrears, the court may enter judgment in default, since the entitlement is objectively determinable from the pleadings and documents.

Unliquidated Damages: Claims for general damages or compensation require assessment, and therefore cannot be summarily granted without evidence. The court may enter interlocutory judgment establishing liability, but it must then assess damages through trial or evidence-in-chief before final judgment.

Declaratory and Injunctive Reliefs: These are not amenable to default or interlocutory judgment. They demand proof of rights, obligations, or status. Any attempt to grant them without evidence amounts to a jurisdictional error which cannot be subsequently cured by adducing evidence on a later date.

Perpetual or Mandatory Orders: Reliefs that require continuing supervision, enforcement, or determination of rights such as specific performance, cancellation of contracts, or injunctions cannot be granted without a full hearing.

Mixed Claims: Where a writ combines liquidated and declaratory reliefs, the court may enter default judgment only in respect of the liquidated part, leaving the rest to be proved at trial.

7.0 Declaratory Judgments as Expressions of Judicial Conscience

Underlying this jurisprudence is the recognition that declaratory judgments carry symbolic and normative weight. A declaration from the court is not a mere procedural order, it is a pronouncement of legal truth. Consequently, it cannot be issued automatically upon a defendant’s silence. The court must be satisfied, through evidence or legal argument, that the facts warrant the declaration sought. This philosophy mirrors the reasoning in Metzger v Department of Health and Social Security, where Megarry VC observed that “the court does not make declarations merely because the parties admit something.”

The Ghanaian Supreme Court has rightly localized this principle, insisting that judicial declarations must arise from demonstrated rights, not defaulting pleadings. To grant declaratory reliefs by default is, therefore, to abdicate the judicial duty to determine the law upon tested evidence. It transforms the court into a registry of admissions rather than an arbiter of justice.

8.0 Jurisdictional Implications

The 2025 Supreme Court ruling underscores that the improper grant of declaratory or injunctive reliefs by default is not a mere irregularity, it is a jurisdictional nullity. This distinction is significant. Whereas procedural irregularities may be cured or waived under Order 81, jurisdictional errors render the entire proceeding void ab initio.

The rationale is that the High Court, in purporting to grant declaratory reliefs summarily, acts outside its statutory authority under C.I. 47. Jurisdiction to make such declarations exists only after a hearing on the merits. Consequently, any judgment entered contrary to this principle is void and may be quashed by certiorari as illustrated in the UMB case.

This position reinforces the constitutional obligation of courts to act within the limits of their lawful authority, as required by Article 125(3) of the 1992 Constitution. It also affirms the supervisory role of the Supreme Court in maintaining procedural discipline across the hierarchy of courts.

9.0 The Way Forward

The recent jurisprudence of the Supreme Court invites a recalibration of how courts and practitioners treat default situations involving declaratory and injunctive reliefs. The time has come to draw a firm procedural distinction between reliefs that are automatic upon default and those that require proof, discretion, or judicial evaluation.

When the writ of summons seeks reliefs such as declarations of title, rights, or legal status, perpetual injunctions, or equitable remedies like specific performance, these are not amenable to the mechanical operation of Order 13 rule 6 of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2004 (C.I. 47). The plaintiff is not entitled to judgment merely because the defendant has failed to enter appearance or file a defence. The reason is doctrinal and constitutional: declaratory and injunctive orders are not matters of default but of proof. They derive their validity from judicial satisfaction, not from procedural absence.

In such cases, the proper course is for the plaintiff to presume that the defendant has entered appearance and proceed to set the suit down for trial under the ordinary rules of procedure. This ensures that the court discharges its constitutional duty to ascertain and declare rights only upon credible evidence, even where the defendant remains absent. A declaration of right cannot be founded on silence or default; it must rest on proof.

10.0 Conclusion

Order 13, precisely rule 6 of C.I. 47, though designed to promote expedition, cannot be used to shortcut justice. The jurisprudence culminating in Republic v High Court; Ex Parte Universal Merchant Bank reaffirms a timeless principle: a party’s default does not relieve the court of its duty to ascertain the truth of a claim. Declaratory, injunctive, and other substantive reliefs must be earned through evidence, not assumed through silence.

In practical terms, practitioners must henceforth exercise care when seeking default judgments. Only claims that are liquidated, certain, and self-proving are amenable to such procedure. All other claims must proceed to trial.

By Darlington Amofa, Esq.



[2] [2011] 2 SCGLR 966

[3] (Unreported, J4/51/2014)

[4] [2010] SCGLR 41

[5] [2011] 2 SCGLR 966

[6] [1977] 3 All ER 444

[7] [2013] SCGLR (unreported judgment of 14 June 2013)