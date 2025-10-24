Gov’t declares 3 days of national mourning in honour of Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

Government has announced a three-day national mourning in honour of late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings.

Nana Konadu, the country’s longest-serving First Lady, passed away at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after a short illness on Thursday, October 23.

In a statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State and Spokesperson to the President, the government directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast across the country and at Ghana’s diplomatic missions abroad.

The statement said the national mourning period will run from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, October 26.

“This is in honour of her memory and in recognition of her distinguished service to our nation,” it stated.

The government described the late former First Lady as someone who “served Ghana with dedication and commitment, particularly in women’s empowerment, child welfare, and social development.”

It further extended condolences to the bereaved family, her children, and all who mourn her passing.