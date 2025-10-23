ModernGhana logo
Nana Konadu's greatness hasn't been fully appreciated, how her 31st December Women's Movement was investigated by Kufuor — Spio-Garbrah

  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
Ghanas Special Envoy for Reparations, Dr. Ekwow Spio-GarbrahGhana's Special Envoy for Reparations, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

Ghana’s Special Envoy for Reparations, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has paid a moving tribute to the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, describing her as a towering and transformative figure in Ghana’s political and social history whose immense contributions have not been given the recognition they deserve.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Thursday, October 23, following news of her passing at age 76 at the Ridge Hospital, Dr. Spio-Garbrah said the legacy of Nana Konadu had been clouded by the political turbulence that followed the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) loss of power in 2001.

“There is a lot to reflect on and a lot to say at the right time,” he said. “But the truth is that her greatness has not been fully appreciated—partly because of the circumstances surrounding the NDC’s loss of power and the unfortunate events that followed.”

He recalled how, in the aftermath of the change of government, the 31st December Women’s Movement—founded and led by Nana Konadu—was subjected to what he described as a politically motivated investigation. “Her 31st December Women’s Movement was investigated in a very unfriendly manner by the Kufuor government. The fact that she had to endure years of court battles, and that her husband, the late former President Rawlings, was made to stand in court for hours, marked a low point in Ghana’s democratic journey,” he lamented.

Dr. Spio-Garbrah said Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings would be remembered as Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady and one of the most influential women in the nation’s modern history. Serving from the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) era in 1979, through the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) period, and into the Fourth Republic until 2001, she redefined the role of the First Lady from ceremonial to transformational.

Through her leadership of the 31st December Women’s Movement, she mobilised and empowered millions of women across Ghana, promoting education, entrepreneurship, and community development. The movement established hundreds of preschools and community projects nationwide, leaving an enduring social legacy.

In 2016, Nana Konadu made history as Ghana’s first female presidential candidate when she contested under the National Democratic Party (NDP), cementing her place as a pioneer of women’s political participation. She also played a crucial role in pushing for landmark reforms such as the Intestate Succession Law and Ghana’s ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Struggling to come to terms with her death, Dr. Spio-Garbrah said, “I have not yet come to terms with this truth. I can only express my grief and sorrow. If it turns out to be true, I extend my condolences to her family, to all of us in Ghana, and indeed to the entire African continent. We have lost an extraordinary woman.”

He concluded that Nana Konadu’s courage, vision, and lifelong dedication to justice and equality would remain a guiding light for generations to come.

