ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Oscar Kesse enstooled as Denkyira King with stool name Odeefuo Boa Amponsem IV

By Joel Donkoh || Contributor
Chieftaincy & Tradition Oscar Kesse enstooled as Denkyira King with stool name Odeefuo Boa Amponsem IV
THU, 23 OCT 2025

In a grand and spiritually charged ceremony filled with tradition, reverence, and cultural splendour, Mr. Oscar Kesse has been officially enstooled as the King of Denkyira, taking the stool name Odeefuo Boa Amponsem IV.

The majestic event, held at Jukwa, the traditional capital of the Denkyira Kingdom, drew a distinguished gathering of traditional rulers, religious leaders, political dignitaries, security officials, and tribal heads. The ceremony, described by many as both historic and unifying, rekindled pride in Denkyira’s illustrious heritage and reaffirmed its enduring influence in Akan history.

As part of the sacred rites, the new monarch wielded the revered Denkyira State Sword, known as Tiahiabua, which was first consecrated in 1590. Now 435 years old, the ancient sword remains one of the most sacred emblems of royal authority in Akan civilization.

The Tiahiabua is not merely a ceremonial relic but a spiritual symbol of kingship—the same sword once used by Denkyirahene Werempe Ampem in 1624, marking the beginning of a royal lineage that has endured for centuries. Since that time, every Denkyirahene has taken the oath of office before the Tiahiabua, pledging loyalty to the ancestors and faithfulness to the Denkyira Kingdom.

In keeping with tradition, sub-chiefs and elders also swore their oaths of allegiance to the sword, symbolizing their eternal bond with the throne and reaffirming the unity of the kingdom’s leadership.

The ancient town of Jukwa came alive with drumming, dancing, and chants of appellations, as the people of Denkyira celebrated their new ruler. The atmosphere was filled with nostalgia and reverence as elders invoked the spirits of Nana Ayekra Adeboe, the spiritual architect and first King of Denkyira, whose philosophies and institutions continue to define the kingdom’s cultural and moral identity.

In his maiden royal address, Odeefuo Boa Amponsem IV expressed profound gratitude to the Council of Elders and the Denkyira Traditional Council for the confidence reposed in him. He pledged to uphold the timeless values of peace, justice, and development, and to ensure that Denkyira remains a beacon of unity and cultural pride within the Akan world and Ghana at large.

The enstoolment of Odeefuo Boa Amponsem IV signifies not just the dawn of a new reign, but the continuation of an unbroken ancestral legacy — a living testament to Denkyira’s spiritual depth, cultural strength, and divine heritage.

The ceremony reaffirmed the Throne of Denkyira as the heart of Akan civilization — an enduring symbol of sovereignty, wisdom, and tradition.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Nkwanta South: Shooting incident at Keri leaves three injured, one in critical condition Nkwanta South: Shooting incident at Keri leaves three injured, one in critical c...

1 hour ago

Passport application fees reduction from GH500 to GH350 to take effect in less than 21 days — Ablakwa Passport application fees reduction from GH₵500 to GH₵350 to take effect in less...

1 hour ago

Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the Upper East Regional Minister 'We can't have better legacy in Upper East Region than to see the full realisati...

2 hours ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh '40 hospitals have integrated traditional medicine units, to be covered by NHIS'...

2 hours ago

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ablakwa inaugurates temporary passport application centre in Bolgatanga

2 hours ago

Phone causes Kia rhino vehicle to crash on Dambai-Asukawkaw Highway Phone causes Kia rhino vehicle to crash on Dambai-Asukawkaw Highway

2 hours ago

Two dead, one critically injured in Kabisayu Electoral Area fire outbreak Two dead, one critically injured in Kabisayu Electoral Area fire outbreak

3 hours ago

Headteacher of the Garu D/A Primary and Junior High School, Mr. Bukhari Yahaya killed in the shooting incident GES mourns headteacher killed in Garu shooting, closes school for one week

3 hours ago

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku challenges Bawumia camp to clarify economic vision ahead of NPP presidential primary Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku challenges Bawumia camp to clarify economic vision ahead of...

3 hours ago

“May the Almighty God grant Nana Konadu peaceful rest in His bosom – Mahama “May the Almighty God grant Nana Konadu peaceful rest in His bosom – Mahama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line