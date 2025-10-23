Oscar Kesse enstooled as Denkyira King with stool name Odeefuo Boa Amponsem IV

In a grand and spiritually charged ceremony filled with tradition, reverence, and cultural splendour, Mr. Oscar Kesse has been officially enstooled as the King of Denkyira, taking the stool name Odeefuo Boa Amponsem IV.

The majestic event, held at Jukwa, the traditional capital of the Denkyira Kingdom, drew a distinguished gathering of traditional rulers, religious leaders, political dignitaries, security officials, and tribal heads. The ceremony, described by many as both historic and unifying, rekindled pride in Denkyira’s illustrious heritage and reaffirmed its enduring influence in Akan history.

As part of the sacred rites, the new monarch wielded the revered Denkyira State Sword, known as Tiahiabua, which was first consecrated in 1590. Now 435 years old, the ancient sword remains one of the most sacred emblems of royal authority in Akan civilization.

The Tiahiabua is not merely a ceremonial relic but a spiritual symbol of kingship—the same sword once used by Denkyirahene Werempe Ampem in 1624, marking the beginning of a royal lineage that has endured for centuries. Since that time, every Denkyirahene has taken the oath of office before the Tiahiabua, pledging loyalty to the ancestors and faithfulness to the Denkyira Kingdom.

In keeping with tradition, sub-chiefs and elders also swore their oaths of allegiance to the sword, symbolizing their eternal bond with the throne and reaffirming the unity of the kingdom’s leadership.

The ancient town of Jukwa came alive with drumming, dancing, and chants of appellations, as the people of Denkyira celebrated their new ruler. The atmosphere was filled with nostalgia and reverence as elders invoked the spirits of Nana Ayekra Adeboe, the spiritual architect and first King of Denkyira, whose philosophies and institutions continue to define the kingdom’s cultural and moral identity.

In his maiden royal address, Odeefuo Boa Amponsem IV expressed profound gratitude to the Council of Elders and the Denkyira Traditional Council for the confidence reposed in him. He pledged to uphold the timeless values of peace, justice, and development, and to ensure that Denkyira remains a beacon of unity and cultural pride within the Akan world and Ghana at large.

The enstoolment of Odeefuo Boa Amponsem IV signifies not just the dawn of a new reign, but the continuation of an unbroken ancestral legacy — a living testament to Denkyira’s spiritual depth, cultural strength, and divine heritage.

The ceremony reaffirmed the Throne of Denkyira as the heart of Akan civilization — an enduring symbol of sovereignty, wisdom, and tradition.