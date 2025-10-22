ModernGhana logo
Gbedembilsi rice farmers cry for help as prices drop and buyers disappear

By Abdulai Abdul-Kadir || Upper East Region
WED, 22 OCT 2025

Farmers in Gbedembilsi, a major rice-producing community in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region, are in distress as they struggle to find buyers for their harvested rice.

Despite investing heavily in production, many farmers say they are unable to sell their crops, leaving them on the verge of financial ruin.

The Chief of Gbedembilsi, Naab Amalugsi Ignatius, described the situation as a disaster, noting that farmers are facing severe losses after spending huge sums on ploughing, weedicides, labour, and harvesting.

“It’s a worrisome situation. Buyers are offering only ¢300 per bag, compared to ¢500 last year. Even those willing to sell at ¢300 still can’t find buyers,” he lamented.

The Chief also blamed the poor road network for worsening the crisis, explaining that many traders are unwilling to travel to the community because the roads are in deplorable condition. He cited the Wiase–Yagaba road in the Mamprugu Moaduri District and the Fumbisi–Sandema–Navrongo stretch linking Bolgatanga as major examples of neglect.

“My community is the hub of rice production in all the five northern regions. No other place produces as much rice as Gbedembilsi, yet we’ve been neglected for years. Every government comes here to make promises during elections, but even electricity has not been extended to us,” Naab Amalugsi stated.

He further revealed that health workers and teachers often refuse postings to the area because of the absence of basic amenities, including electricity and decent roads.

Naab Amalugsi appealed to the government to direct the National Food Buffer Stock Company to purchase their rice and urged private businesses and rice dealers to support farmers by buying their produce.

Some residents who are also farmers expressed fears that the crisis could drive many into poverty and possible imprisonment. They explained that most of them took loans from banks, friends, and relatives, hoping to repay after harvest.

“If government doesn’t step in, many of us could end up in jail because we can’t pay our debts,” one farmer said.

Another farmer, Akantue Mubarik, warned that the situation could force many young people to abandon farming and migrate to the south for menial jobs.

“Most of the youth left galamsey to focus on rice farming, but if things continue this way, they’ll be forced to go back to illegal mining,” he said.

The farmers are calling for urgent government intervention to save the community’s rice industry and protect their livelihoods.

