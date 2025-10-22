Mahama’s Appeal Court appointments earn praise as public confidence in judiciary grows

Recent appointments made by President John Dramani Mahama to the nation’s Appeal Courts have drawn widespread commendation from citizens who view the decision as both a recognition of judicial excellence and a reflection of the President’s discernment in promoting integrity within the justice system.

Residents across the country, particularly in Kumasi, have lauded the move, describing it not merely as an elevation of deserving judges but as a reaffirmation of trust in Ghana’s judiciary. Many believe the President’s decision highlights his appreciation for judges who have demonstrated professionalism, loyalty, and an unflinching commitment to upholding the rule of law.

In Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, public sentiment has been overwhelmingly positive. A recent survey conducted by This Correspondent revealed that judges at the Kumasi High Court have earned high praise for their transparency, impartiality, and efficiency in delivering justice.

Stories shared by residents reflect renewed confidence in the judiciary. Daniel Oppong, a trader at the Kumasi Central Market, recounted how his family finally found peace after years of unresolved land litigation. “Traditional authorities couldn’t settle the dispute involving my sister,” he said. “But when we took the matter to court, the High Court ruled justly in her favour, bringing relief and restoring peace to our family.”

Deacon Bright Agyemfra, a respected church leader in Kumasi, also spoke of the court’s fair handling of a leadership dispute that erupted after the death of his church’s founder. According to him, the court ruled against a pastor who had violated the church’s constitution and imposed himself as leader. “The court’s verdict upheld the constitution and restored order,” he said, noting that the pastor was subsequently expelled.

In another case, Prince Piiga shared how his brother, Nana Yaw, was reinstated in his job after being wrongfully dismissed based on false allegations. “The court’s decision corrected a grave injustice,” he said, commending the judiciary’s dedication to truth and fairness.

The survey further revealed that residents appreciate the judiciary’s role in promoting social harmony, resolving disputes fairly, and strengthening the rule of law.

For many in the Garden City, the fairness and diligence of the High Court judges exemplify the values that President Mahama’s latest appointments seek to reinforce nationwide — a judiciary that remains transparent, impartial, and committed to justice for all.