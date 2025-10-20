Mobilizing Climate Finance: How Emerging Markets Can Leverage IFC’s Strategy to Drive Sustainable Investment- Dr Philip Takyi

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is at the forefront of mobilizing climate finance in emerging markets. In fiscal year 2024, IFC committed a record $56 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging private sector solutions and mobilizing private capital to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet (IFC, 2024).

Emerging markets face an urgent imperative: adapting to climate change while pursuing sustainable growth. Estimates suggest these economies will require nearly $3 trillion annually by 2030 to meet climate adaptation needs, with the majority of this funding needing to come from private sources (IFC, 2024). This presents both a challenge and a significant opportunity for governments, financial institutions, and the private sector in emerging economies.

IFC plays a pivotal role in bridging this financing gap by structuring innovative investment solutions, forging strategic partnerships, and deploying blended finance instruments designed to mobilize capital at scale. By working with local governments, commercial banks, development partners, and private investors, IFC creates channels for climate finance to flow into critical sectors such as energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.

For emerging markets, the opportunities to tap into IFC’s climate finance ecosystem are substantial:

Access to Green Bonds and Sustainable Investment Funds :

: Blended Finance Mechanisms :

: Technical Assistance and Capacity Building :

: Sector-Specific Investment Platforms:

By strategically aligning its financing activities with the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, IFC is not only unlocking climate investment opportunities but also setting the stage for emerging markets to attract, deploy, and scale sustainable investments. This represents a pathway for developing economies to participate in the global green transition while securing access to the capital and expertise needed to build climate-resilient growth models.

IFC's Climate Investment Strategy

Paris Alignment and Climate Targets

Under the World Bank Group Climate Action Plan (CCAP) 2021–2025, IFC undertook to align 85% of its new investment projects with the objectives of the Paris Agreement starting July 1, 2023, increasing to 100% starting July 1, 2025. This commitment underscores IFC's dedication to supporting low-carbon and climate-resilient development pathways.

Furthermore, IFC’s approach sets a benchmark for other development finance institutions (DFIs) and private investors, effectively creating a climate-aligned investment standard for emerging markets. This ripple effect strengthens the entire ecosystem for sustainable finance, particularly in economies that face the largest adaptation challenges and financing gaps.

Case in Point: Energy Transition

In alignment with the Paris Agreement, IFC is prioritizing clean energy transition projects, such as large-scale wind and solar projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia. For example, IFC is financing solar energy projects in Kenya and India that collectively deliver over 1 GW of renewable capacity, reducing carbon emissions by over 1.2 million tons annually (IFC, 2024c).

Strategic Alignment with Donor and Investor Priorities

Paris Alignment also strengthens IFC’s ability to attract capital from climate-focused donors, institutional investors, and green finance funds. By explicitly committing to climate targets, IFC assures investors that their capital is being directed toward projects that meet both risk-return objectives and climate resilience criteria — a key factor in scaling climate finance in emerging markets.

Scaling Climate Investments

IFC's target is for 35% of its financing to have climate co-benefits, on average, over FY21–25. The corporation has mainstreamed investing in clean energy, sustainable cities, climate-smart agriculture, green buildings, and green finance. By integrating climate considerations into its investment strategy, IFC is fostering a sustainable investment ecosystem in emerging markets.

Case in Point: IFC’s Climate-Smart Agriculture Initiative in Sub-Saharan Africa

One flagship example is IFC’s $150 million investment in a blended finance facility with local banks in Kenya designed to promote climate-smart farming practices. The facility provides affordable financing to smallholder farmers and agribusinesses that adopt sustainable technologies, such as:

Solar-powered irrigation systems

Precision agriculture tools

Climate-resilient crop varieties

Efficient water management solutions

The project was co-financed with development partners, including the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Nordic Development Fund, and the European Investment Bank, illustrating IFC’s role in mobilizing private and public capital.

Climate Co-Benefits and Impact

The CSA initiative has already demonstrated measurable climate and development benefits:

Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions: Introduction of precision farming and renewable energy-powered irrigation is projected to reduce over 200,000 tons of CO₂ annually .

Introduction of precision farming and renewable energy-powered irrigation is projected to reduce . Increased productivity: Participating farmers have reported a 30% increase in crop yields due to climate-smart techniques.

Participating farmers have reported a due to climate-smart techniques. Financial inclusion: Over 10,000 smallholder farmers gained access to affordable financing, enhancing resilience and income stability.

Over gained access to affordable financing, enhancing resilience and income stability. Gender impact: More than 40% of beneficiaries are women, empowering female farmers and strengthening rural livelihoods.

Strategic Significance

This program aligns directly with IFC’s target of ensuring 35% of financing has climate co-benefits over FY21–25. By mainstreaming climate considerations into agricultural investments, IFC:

Creates scalable models for climate-smart investments in agriculture.

Demonstrates how blended finance mechanisms can leverage donor and private capital effectively.

Strengthens food security while addressing climate risks, thereby integrating sustainability with profitability.

Sectoral Focus Areas

Energy

IFC supports the expansion of proven clean energy solutions and finances electricity generation, transmission, and distribution projects across a range of technologies, with an emphasis on low-cost renewable energy. In FY24, IFC invested $8.9 billion in infrastructure projects, including $3.6 billion from IFC’s own account and $5.3 billion in total mobilization. These investments contribute to increasing access to clean and affordable energy in emerging markets.

Case in Point: IFC’s Investment in Distributed Generation Solar Projects in Brazil

Beyond Ghana and Kenya, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is actively supporting clean energy initiatives in Latin America. A notable example is its investment in distributed generation (DG) solar projects in Brazil. In December 2024, IFC committed approximately $40 million in financing to Origo Energia, a leading DG player in Brazil, to support the construction of 22 small, ground-mounted solar projects across four states. These projects collectively aim to add 90 megawatts peak (MWp) of renewable energy capacity, serving over 130,000 clients nationwide.

This investment aligns with the mitigation, adaptation, and resilience goals of the Paris Agreement and contributes to Brazil's climate mitigation objectives. The projects are structured as green loans, with concessional financing from the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), part of the World Bank Group's initiative to invest in clean technology projects in developing countries.

IFC's support for distributed generation solar projects in Brazil exemplifies its commitment to expanding clean energy solutions in emerging markets. By financing decentralized renewable energy systems, IFC is helping to increase access to affordable and sustainable energy, particularly in regions with limited infrastructure. These initiatives not only contribute to environmental sustainability but also promote economic development and energy security in emerging economies.

Agriculture

Climate-smart agriculture is a critical area of focus for IFC, as it seeks to enhance food security and resilience to climate change. IFC collaborates with financial institutions to deploy capital in agriculture projects that implement climate-friendly practices, thereby boosting resilience and supporting sustainable economic development.

Infrastructure

Sustainable infrastructure is essential for addressing developmental challenges in emerging markets. IFC offers long-term financing and industry-leading expertise, working closely with the private sector and development partners to advance innovative solutions for infrastructure projects that deliver impact, connecting people to basic services, creating jobs, and improving lives.

Innovative Financial Instruments

Green Bonds

IFC has been a pioneer in the green bond market, issuing its first green bond in 2010 to help catalyze the market and unlock investment for private sector projects that support renewable energy and energy efficiency. Since then, IFC has issued $10.6 billion across 178 green bonds in 20 currencies. These green bonds have financed a diverse range of climate-friendly projects in emerging markets.

Blended Finance

Concessional finance through blended finance facilities and the IDA Private Sector Window helps IFC mobilize private investment in pioneering projects and challenging environments. By sharing risks and leveraging donor funds, blended finance mechanisms enable IFC to attract private capital to projects that might otherwise be deemed too risky.

Case in Point: IFC’s First Local Currency Green Bond in Egypt

In 2021, the IFC made a landmark investment by issuing Egypt’s first local currency green bond in partnership with the Egyptian Exchange and the Egyptian Ministry of Finance. This initiative was designed to catalyze private sector participation in climate finance and demonstrate how green bonds could be structured to meet local market needs.

The bond raised EGP 1 billion (~USD 64 million) and was dedicated to financing renewable energy projects, energy efficiency upgrades, and climate-smart infrastructure. Crucially, it was issued in local currency, mitigating foreign exchange risk for domestic investors and making climate finance more accessible to Egyptian institutions.

This project exemplifies the power of innovative financial instruments to bridge the climate finance gap:

Green Bonds provided a transparent, market-based mechanism for channeling capital toward sustainability projects, attracting investors who prioritize Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact.

provided a transparent, market-based mechanism for channeling capital toward sustainability projects, attracting investors who prioritize Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact. Blended Finance was deployed by IFC to reduce project risk, leveraging concessional funding alongside private capital, enabling the project to attract additional private investors and broaden its reach.

As a result, IFC’s initiative not only mobilized capital for climate action but also helped establish Egypt’s first viable model for a sustainable green finance market, paving the way for similar projects across the Middle East and North Africa.

Mobilizing Private Capital

Private capital is essential to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. IFC works across the World Bank Group to create the conditions for greater private investment in emerging markets and developing economies, connecting sustainable investment opportunities to commercial capital. In FY24, IFC mobilized $22.5 billion from others, including $4.8 billion through public-private partnerships. These efforts demonstrate IFC's role as a catalyst for green growth in emerging markets.

Conclusion

IFC's strategic initiatives in mobilizing climate finance are instrumental in driving sustainable development in emerging markets. By focusing on key sectors such as energy, agriculture, and infrastructure, and leveraging innovative financial instruments, IFC is creating opportunities for private sector investment in climate-resilient projects. Through these efforts, IFC is not only contributing to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals but also fostering inclusive economic growth and environmental sustainability in developing countries.

About the Author

Dr. Philip Takyi, a seasoned Financial Security Expert and SBS Swiss Business School -Switzerland scholar, with over 20 years of experience in safeguarding financial assets, corporate governance, and risk management. A Fellow of several prestigious institutions, including the Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance (USA), Forum for Democratic and Accountable Governance, and the Chartered Institute of Financial and Investment Analysts (Ghana), he is a recognized authority on financial security, fraud prevention, and digital transformation. Dr. Takyi is also a skilled C-level executive across Africa, Europe, Latin America and The United States, and Trainer of Trainers in financial security awareness. Dr Takyi currently manages a consultancy firm in the United States (PTSolutionz Investments LLC) targeted at Community Development Financial Institutions that embrace innovative strategies and cyber-driven technologies to address complex business challenges mainly in the United States, whilst advancing his expertise with an Executive Master's in Cybersecurity at Ottawa University (USA).