Something is wrong with OSP’s handling of Ofori-Atta case — Kofi Bentil

MON, 20 OCT 2025 1

A Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has criticised the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over its handling of the case involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

His comments come after the Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai, revealed that the OSP is yet to submit the necessary dockets to enable his office to begin extradition processes for the former minister.

Dr. Srem Sai explained that although his office is the only authority empowered to initiate extradition, the OSP has delayed in providing the needed investigative files.

“We are the only authority that can make an extradition request, but we need an investigative docket from the OSP to be able to do so. As of today, we still do not have a docket from the OSP. We have made several requests and written letters asking for it for about two months now,” he said.

Reacting to this in a social media post on Monday, October 20, Mr. Bentil said he had long suspected irregularities in the OSP’s handling of the case.

“When I told you that something was amiss about this issue, I was cast as someone defending Ken,” he wrote.

“Despite the fact that I questioned why a trial had not commenced in absentia or even been charged, Samson Anyenini challenged my position, and it seemed I was protecting Ken because I said if I were his lawyer, I would not advise him to come to Ghana because this whole persecution is a sham,” he added.

He added that if the OSP were serious about the matter, its approach would have been more professional and decisive.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

A.M. | 10/20/2025 6:33:53 PM

He's working cautiously with his job in mind, for anything can happen like it did in 2024.

Comments1
