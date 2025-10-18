EOCO rescues 26 trafficking victims in major operation targeting fake QNET recruiters

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has rescued 26 victims of human trafficking in a high-impact intelligence-led operation dubbed Operation Quest, conducted on Friday, October 17, 2025.

The coordinated raid, carried out by EOCO’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit in collaboration with QNET, a global wellness and lifestyle company, led to the arrest of nine suspects—two Ivorians and seven Ghanaians.

According to EOCO, the victims, comprising 10 Ivorians and 16 Ghanaians, were lured with promises of lucrative job opportunities in Ghana and abroad. The syndicate, posing as QNET agents, allegedly used the company’s name to defraud and traffic unsuspecting individuals.

The operation, executed around 10:30 a.m., followed weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering. Officials said the victims were rescued from locations where they were being held under false pretenses of training and job placement.

In a statement, EOCO clarified that the suspects had no official connection with QNET, emphasizing that the company had been instrumental in helping uncover the illegal network. The agency said the fraudsters exploited QNET’s corporate image to gain the trust of their victims.

“EOCO wishes to assure the public that comprehensive investigations are underway to identify and dismantle the broader trafficking and fraud network,” the statement noted.

The rescued victims are currently receiving psychosocial support and assistance while investigations continue.

EOCO reiterated its commitment to combating human trafficking, cyber fraud, and all forms of organized crime, urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious job offers or recruitment schemes.

Read full statement below:

