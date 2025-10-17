Ghana, Grenada deepen ties, chart new course for Africa-Caribbean cooperation

Ghana and Grenada have reaffirmed their shared history and strengthened diplomatic and economic relations during the maiden Ghana-Grenada Political Consultation Meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra on Thursday.

The meeting, co-chaired by Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Grenada’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development, Joseph Andall, marks a significant step in the growing partnership between Africa and the Caribbean. It precedes the two-day state visit of Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell, who is expected to hold bilateral talks with President John Dramani Mahama and visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

The discussions set the stage for Friday’s high-level meeting between both leaders, who are expected to review existing ties and outline new frameworks for cooperation in trade, education, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Ghana and Grenada formally established diplomatic relations in 2024, signing bilateral agreements on visa waivers, education, trade, and cultural cooperation—ushering in a new chapter of Afro-Caribbean partnership.

Welcoming the Grenadian delegation, Mr. Ablakwa described the consultations as “a timely and strategic framework” for translating goodwill into concrete outcomes. He said the two nations had made commendable progress since signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations in 2024 and were now poised to scale up collaboration in key sectors such as health, education, trade, tourism, and climate action.

He highlighted Ghana’s support for Grenada’s plan to recruit Ghanaian nurses and health professionals, calling it “a model of South–South cooperation that strengthens shared development goals.” Discussions, he said, also focused on education and skills development, with new partnerships expected between universities and training institutions in both countries.

Mr. Ablakwa said Ghana was eager to expand trade relations with Grenada, particularly in niche products such as spices, shea butter, textiles, and agro-products. “Our engagement must go beyond policy discussions to tangible actions that improve the lives of our people,” he said.

He also emphasized the need for collaboration in tourism and the creative industries, noting that both countries could learn from each other’s experiences in sustainable tourism development.

Touching on global governance, Mr. Ablakwa said Ghana and Grenada shared a common vision for a fairer international order that amplifies the voice of the Global South. He reaffirmed Ghana’s support for the African Union’s Decade of Reparations (2026–2036), pledging to work closely with Caribbean nations on a unified legal and diplomatic push for reparatory justice.

Grenada’s Foreign Minister, Joseph Andall, praised Ghana for its hospitality and cultural kinship, remarking, “This is the only country I have been to without feeling like a foreigner.” He said the shared ancestry between Ghanaians and Caribbean people must serve as a foundation for deeper cooperation.

“Our bilateral relations have grown from strength to strength in a short time. We must build on this momentum to ensure that real benefits emerge from this new spirit of collaboration,” he said.

Mr. Andall called for improved air and sea transport links to make Africa–Caribbean trade viable and urged the creation of joint committees to accelerate implementation of agreements. He praised Ghana’s assistance in providing healthcare professionals to Grenada, saying the partnership would help address critical staffing shortages in the island’s health sector.

On climate resilience, he appealed for greater collaboration and international advocacy, noting that small island states like Grenada suffer disproportionately from hurricanes and other natural disasters. “When disaster strikes, there is literally no place to turn. We need a global financing model that considers vulnerability, not just GDP,” he said.

Reiterating Grenada’s position on reparations, Mr. Andall stressed that the call was not for charity but for justice. He also encouraged both countries to deepen collaboration in tourism, real estate, creative arts, and technical training, pointing out that Grenada’s renowned New Life Organization is currently headed by a Ghanaian nun.

“The seeds we planted a few years ago are beginning to grow. It is now our responsibility to nurture them into a lasting and fruitful partnership,” he said.

Both sides expressed optimism that the Ghana–Grenada partnership would serve as a model for Africa–Caribbean relations, promoting unity, shared prosperity, and a common global voice rooted in history and solidarity.