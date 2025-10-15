Ghana hosts 25th ACCOSCA Congress focused on financial inclusion, unity

The 25th Congress of the African Confederation of Cooperative Savings and Credit Associations (ACCOSCA) opened in Accra, Ghana, with a resounding call from African leaders to strengthen cooperative movements as instruments for inclusive development, financial empowerment, and continental unity.

The event, which brought together over 700 delegates from 30 countries, marks a milestone in Africa’s cooperative journey, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the first credit union in Africa, established in Jirapa, Upper West Region, Ghana.

Delivering the keynote address, Hon. Dr. Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Ghana’s Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment and Member of Parliament for Wa Central, welcomed delegates with a message of pride and reflection.

He described the Congress as “a celebration of history, solidarity, and transformation,” emphasizing that cooperatives remain central to Africa’s social and economic progress.

“Seventy years ago, citizens in Jirapa chose cooperation over competition and unity over division,” Dr. Pelpuo said. “That simple act of solidarity ignited a movement that now connects millions across the continent.”

Dr. Pelpuo reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening cooperative development through supportive legislation and digital innovation. He disclosed that his ministry is currently reviewing the Cooperative Bill to expand access to financial services, particularly for women, youth, and the informal sector.

“Cooperatives are not peripheral actors in our development story,” he noted. “They are central pillars of inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Commissioner of Police (C.O.P) Dr. Samuel Nyarko, Board Chairperson of the Ghana Co-operative Union (CUA Ghana), underscored the historic and global relevance of the 2025 SACCA Congress.

He highlighted that the United Nations has declared 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives, recognizing the vital role cooperatives play in advancing inclusive and sustainable economic development.

He added that the event provides a platform to showcase leadership within the cooperative movement, particularly the Ghana Co-operative Credit Union’s EKW Ltd., whose dedication continues to empower members, strengthen communities, and drive national progress.

“Over the next few days, we will engage in thought-provoking discussions, insightful presentations, and meaningful collaborations,” Dr. Nyarko said. “Our Congress theme, ‘Stronger Together: Circles Driving Global Progress in the International Year of Cooperatives 2025,’ is particularly relevant in today’s rapidly evolving world.”

Dr. Nyarko expressed deep appreciation to the sponsors, organizers, and volunteers whose commitment made the Congress a success.

“Your contributions have been invaluable. Let us come together to celebrate knowledge, innovation, and collaboration. I wish you all a productive and enriching experience, and please, do enjoy the proverbial Ghanaian hospitality,” he noted.

Hon. Patrick K. Kilemi, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Cooperatives (Kenya), commended Ghana’s historical role in the cooperative movement and shared Kenya’s ongoing reforms to position Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs) as drivers of economic inclusion under President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

He revealed that Kenya is finalizing a Host Country Agreement with ACCOSCA, granting it diplomatic privileges and autonomy as a continental bodya headquartered in Nairobi, and also announced Kenya’s bid to host the 2028 World Council of Credit Unions Conference.

“Kenya is ready to host. Africa is ready to lead. The world stands to benefit,” Kilemi declared, drawing applause from participants. “This will be a continental statement of readiness, signaling that Africa is not only the future of cooperatives; Africa is the present.”

Kilemi called for greater investment in climate finance, green enterprise, and MSME development through SACCOs, urging African governments to integrate cooperative models into national development frameworks aligned with Agenda 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Madam Jeanette Makgolo, Board Chairperson of ACCOSCA, expressed gratitude to Ghana for hosting the 2025 Congress and highlighted the organization’s evolution since its founding in Accra in 1967.

She said the Congress theme, “Empowering Communities Through Sustainable Cooperation: Celebrating Unity in Diversity for Global Impact,” reflects ACCOSCA’s mission to strengthen financial inclusion and foster sustainable development through cooperative systems.

“Over nearly six decades, ACCOSCA has grown into a continental convener, facilitating knowledge exchange, capacity building, and policy dialogue,” Makgolo noted. “Together, we are not just shaping institutions, we are shaping futures.”

She also unveiled the Global Data Initiative, developed in partnership with WOCCU and TrueStage, to track cooperative progress and provide data-driven insights for policymakers and development partners.

Makgolo announced that the 2026 SACCA Congress will be held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, symbolizing continued continental collaboration.

This year’s Congress, held under the dual significance of the 2025 International Year of Cooperatives and the 70th anniversary of Africa’s first credit union, was described by delegates as a historic convergence of ideas and partnerships.

Participants were urged to leverage digital finance, innovation, and cross-border cooperation to sustain the momentum of Africa’s cooperative movement amid global economic challenges.

Hon. Dr. Rashid Pelpuo extended Ghana’s hospitality to delegates, inviting them to experience Accra’s cultural landmarks and cuisine.

“Let this Congress rekindle the spirit of cooperation that has defined our past and will shape our future,” he said. “May it renew our resolve to build a continent that prospers together.”