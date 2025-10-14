ModernGhana logo
Cabinet approves absorption and back pay of 6,200 unpaid teachers — Education Minister

Headlines Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu
TUE, 14 OCT 2025
Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced that Cabinet has approved the absorption of 6,200 teachers who have been working without pay for the past eight months.

According to him, the affected teachers will soon be issued their staff IDs and reimbursed for the period they served without salaries.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, October 14, he explained that the decision was part of government’s broader effort to address labour concerns in the education and health sectors.

“Many teachers have worked for months without pay, and I am happy to announce that Cabinet has given approval for 6,200 of them to be absorbed. The process will begin soon, and they will receive their IDs and back pay,” Mr Iddrisu said.

The minister also disclosed that Cabinet has also authorised the Minister of Finance to release GH¢1.1 billion to absorb both health workers and teachers who have been left unpaid.

“Cabinet has authorised the Minister of Finance to make available about GH¢1.1 billion to absorb a category of health workers and teachers,” he added.

The move follows weeks of agitation and demonstrations by unpaid teachers and nurses across the country who demanded the government to clear salary arrears owed them.

The Tamale South MP assured that his ministry is working closely with the Ghana Education Service and the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department to ensure the timely payment of the arrears and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

