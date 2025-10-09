Journalism anchors Africa’s digital transformation — Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has emphasized the critical role of journalism in shaping Africa’s digital transformation.

According to him, journalists must be adequately trained in digital public infrastructure (DPI) to enhance transparency, build public trust, and promote inclusion in the continent’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

Speaking at the opening of the 8th West African Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA) in Accra on Thursday, October 9, Mr. Braimah said the ongoing digital revolution across Africa demands that journalists become active participants and watchdogs of technological governance.

“We are witnessing the power and promise of how digital public infrastructure can expand access to services, enable trade, empower small businesses, and include millions who have long been excluded from formal financial systems,” he said.

He stressed that no matter how advanced technology becomes, it cannot drive development without transparency, inclusion, and respect for privacy and human rights.

“Trust for technology is built through transparency, scrutiny, and stories that make the invisible visible. This is where journalism and DPI converge,” Mr. Braimah noted.

The MFWA boss called on journalists to see themselves as partners in the continent’s digital growth, helping citizens understand, question, and trust the systems that are reshaping their lives.

Meanwhile, the three-day conference, themed “Journalism and Digital Public Infrastructure in Africa,” will be climaxed with awards ceremony recognising outstanding journalists across West Africa.