NAIMOS arrests Chinese and Burkinabè nationals in illegal mining crackdown

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Task Force has intensified its crackdown on illegal mining, arresting two Chinese nationals and intercepting several Burkinabè workers in separate operations across the Western North and Western Regions.

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, Task Force operatives raided the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve in Jomoro following credible intelligence that illegal mining activities were ongoing along the Tano River. Access to the site was initially blocked by forest guards, but the team eventually forced entry and uncovered a large-scale galamsey operation in full swing.

A Toyota Land Cruiser V8 attempted to escape upon the arrival of the Task Force, but officers managed to apprehend two Chinese nationals who were on board. A third suspect, however, fled the scene and remains at large.

During the raid, the team discovered four excavators—three of which had already been immobilised, with the fourth disabled on-site. Evidence of river diversion was found, alongside two heavy-duty water pumps and twelve makeshift mining shelters, all of which were demolished. The operatives also seized GH¢10,050 in cash, several mobile phones, radio communication gadgets, fuel drums, and control panels.

The two Chinese suspects were immediately transferred to the NAIMOS headquarters in Accra for interrogation. Early investigations revealed that the pair had been operating under the guise of the Jomoro Community Mining Project, allegedly sanctioned by the local chief, Nana Kwame Nkansah. NAIMOS believes the suspects were key financiers of galamsey operations in the area, providing both logistical and financial support to illegal miners.

In a stern warning, NAIMOS stated: “NAIMOS will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any foreign nationals or local sponsors found to be aiding or engaging in galamsey.”

In a related operation at Essipong, near Asankrangwa in the Western Region, the Task Force uncovered Burkinabè nationals working at a site belonging to Bugart Mining, situated close to the Kwama stream and a major road. Although the company’s owners claimed to possess a licence obtained in 2012, operatives raised serious concerns over the employment of foreign workers on the site.

A CAT excavator used in the operation was immobilised, and NAIMOS ordered the company’s management to appear before its Accra headquarters on Thursday, October 9, 2025, together with all Burkinabè workers for verification and further investigation.