Islamic Scholar Sheikh Yousuf Umar Jallo calls for radical action against galamsey in Ghana

Renowned Islamic scholar and humanitarian leader, Sheikh Yousuf Umar Jallo, has issued a passionate appeal to the government and institutions involved in tackling illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, urging them to take decisive and radical action to end the destructive practice.

Speaking on behalf of the Annur Organization for Humanitarian Services, which he founded, Sheikh Yousuf emphasized that the public interest must take precedence over private gain, especially when the consequences of galamsey threaten the well-being of entire communities and the environment.

“With these words, we appeal to the government and the institutions that carry out Galamsey to find a radical solution to the problem,” Sheikh Jallo stated. “The public interest is more influential than private interest, because Islam came to achieve the interests of the servants in this world and the hereafter.”

Quoting the famous Islamic scholar Sheikh Ezz El-Din ibn Abd al-Salam, known for his work Rules of Judgment in Reforming People, Sheikh Yousuf underscored the ethical imperative of prioritizing collective well-being over individual benefit. “If two interests conflict, the higher one is achieved by missing out on the lower one,” he quoted, stressing that Islamic law is deeply rooted in the protection of essential human values — religion, life, intellect, honor, and wealth.

He clarified that in both Islamic jurisprudence and modern civic frameworks, the concept of public interest is based on real, tangible benefits that serve the larger society and not imagined or self-serving gains.

“Galamsey poses a real danger to the lives, health, and future of our people,” Sheikh Yousuf said. “It is not just an environmental crisis; it is a moral and national crisis that undermines our collective future.”

He further asserted that the responsibility of protecting public interest is not limited to state officials or religious leaders but falls on every Ghanaian. “Considering common interests is one of the foundations of nation-building and civilization,” he said. “When people come together, they develop essential interests that they all share a dire need for.”

Illegal mining has become one of Ghana’s most pressing environmental and social challenges, with widespread deforestation, river pollution, and land degradation threatening the country’s natural resources and agricultural livelihoods. While various administrations have launched campaigns to curb the practice, enforcement remains inconsistent and, in some areas, ineffective.

Sheikh Yousuf ended his statement with a heartfelt prayer: “I ask God to protect our country from all harm and to grant our leadership what benefits the country and its people.”

As the leader of Annur Organization for Humanitarian Services, Sheikh Yousuf Jallo has long been an advocate for peace, development, and moral leadership. His call adds to the growing chorus of voices urging the government to uphold justice, protect Ghana’s environment, and prioritize long-term national interests over short-term private gains.