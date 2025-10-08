ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Islamic Scholar Sheikh Yousuf Umar Jallo calls for radical action against galamsey in Ghana

By Asmau Ashiru Bawa II Contributor
Social News Sheikh Yousuf Umar Jallo
WED, 08 OCT 2025
Sheikh Yousuf Umar Jallo

Renowned Islamic scholar and humanitarian leader, Sheikh Yousuf Umar Jallo, has issued a passionate appeal to the government and institutions involved in tackling illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, urging them to take decisive and radical action to end the destructive practice.

Speaking on behalf of the Annur Organization for Humanitarian Services, which he founded, Sheikh Yousuf emphasized that the public interest must take precedence over private gain, especially when the consequences of galamsey threaten the well-being of entire communities and the environment.

“With these words, we appeal to the government and the institutions that carry out Galamsey to find a radical solution to the problem,” Sheikh Jallo stated. “The public interest is more influential than private interest, because Islam came to achieve the interests of the servants in this world and the hereafter.”

Quoting the famous Islamic scholar Sheikh Ezz El-Din ibn Abd al-Salam, known for his work Rules of Judgment in Reforming People, Sheikh Yousuf underscored the ethical imperative of prioritizing collective well-being over individual benefit. “If two interests conflict, the higher one is achieved by missing out on the lower one,” he quoted, stressing that Islamic law is deeply rooted in the protection of essential human values — religion, life, intellect, honor, and wealth.

He clarified that in both Islamic jurisprudence and modern civic frameworks, the concept of public interest is based on real, tangible benefits that serve the larger society and not imagined or self-serving gains.

“Galamsey poses a real danger to the lives, health, and future of our people,” Sheikh Yousuf said. “It is not just an environmental crisis; it is a moral and national crisis that undermines our collective future.”

He further asserted that the responsibility of protecting public interest is not limited to state officials or religious leaders but falls on every Ghanaian. “Considering common interests is one of the foundations of nation-building and civilization,” he said. “When people come together, they develop essential interests that they all share a dire need for.”

Illegal mining has become one of Ghana’s most pressing environmental and social challenges, with widespread deforestation, river pollution, and land degradation threatening the country’s natural resources and agricultural livelihoods. While various administrations have launched campaigns to curb the practice, enforcement remains inconsistent and, in some areas, ineffective.

Sheikh Yousuf ended his statement with a heartfelt prayer: “I ask God to protect our country from all harm and to grant our leadership what benefits the country and its people.”

As the leader of Annur Organization for Humanitarian Services, Sheikh Yousuf Jallo has long been an advocate for peace, development, and moral leadership. His call adds to the growing chorus of voices urging the government to uphold justice, protect Ghana’s environment, and prioritize long-term national interests over short-term private gains.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghana’s Mpox cases rise to 670 with three deaths Ghana’s Mpox cases rise to 670 with three deaths 

2 hours ago

President Mahama appoints Musah Ahmed new Judicial Secretary President Mahama appoints Musah Ahmed new Judicial Secretary

2 hours ago

President Mahama to meet CJ, AG, others over misuse of public funds President Mahama to meet CJ, AG, others over misuse of public funds

3 hours ago

Kwaku Azar NPP race: My Lords, this GHS4 million fee is not party development; it is candid...

3 hours ago

NPP race: Kwabena Agyei Agyepong remains qualified aspirant — Campaign teams clarifies NPP race: Kwabena Agyei Agyepong remains qualified aspirant — Campaign teams cla...

3 hours ago

HeFRA shuts down 8 health facilities for non-compliance HeFRA shuts down 8 health facilities for non-compliance

3 hours ago

Unpaid YEA staff appeal to Mahama for 10-month salary arrears Unpaid YEA staff appeal to Mahama for 10-month salary arrears

3 hours ago

Cocoa farmers still trapped in poverty despite record prices - 2025 Cocoa Barometer Cocoa farmers still trapped in poverty despite record prices - 2025 Cocoa Barome...

3 hours ago

GTEC revokes accreditation for two UCC Postgraduate Programmes over unapproved online delivery GTEC revokes accreditation for two UCC Postgraduate Programmes over unapproved o...

4 hours ago

Suspect confessed to killing 21 people in Wa, Bole, Banda and Bamboi — Police Suspect confessed to killing 21 people in Wa, Bole, Banda and Bamboi — Police

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line