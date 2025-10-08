ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

AHMTEC 2025 unveils AMMINA platform to enhance Africa’s pharmaceutical intelligence

Health Hany Abdallah, Senior Program Officer at the Gates Foundation
WED, 08 OCT 2025
Hany Abdallah, Senior Program Officer at the Gates Foundation

The 2025 edition of the African Healthcare Manufacturing Trade Exhibition and Conference (AHMTEC) has officially unveiled the African Manufacturing Market Intelligence and Network Analysis (AMMINA) platform to enhance data access and visibility in Africa’s pharmaceutical industry.

Developed through the collaboration of The Gates Foundation and the Africa CDC, the AMMINA platform compiles data from over 700 manufacturers and 2,500 health products across 18 African countries.

It provides real-time insights into manufacturing capacity, product range, and investment readiness through an interactive, data-driven dashboard designed to support informed decision-making in the continent’s health manufacturing sector.

Speaking on the initiative, Hany Abdallah, Senior Program Officer at the Gates Foundation, said the platform marks a major step toward strengthening collaboration and efficiency within Africa’s healthcare manufacturing ecosystem.

“We are fortunate to have AMMINA for the first time. We now have data that helps us make those connections and put the pieces together, with visibility on over 700 manufacturers in 18 countries working to deliver vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical devices.

“We understand their capacity, technological platforms, product breadth, maturity, and regulatory status. From here, we can identify opportunities for partnerships and tackle common challenges together,” she said.

The AMMINA launch was part of the second edition of AHMTEC, which opened in Accra from October 7 to 9 under the theme “Collaborate to Compete: Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Growth.”

The three-day event, organized by the Federation of African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations (FAPMA) and Vizuri Health Dynamics has brought together over 200 delegates, 46 speakers, and representatives from 111 organisations across 26 countries to discuss strategies for advancing healthcare manufacturing in Africa.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Police launch manhunt for tricycle rider who assaulted officer in Garu Police launch manhunt for tricycle rider who assaulted officer in Garu

28 minutes ago

The Church is the conscience of the nation - Local Government Minister The Church is the conscience of the nation - Local Government Minister

32 minutes ago

October 8: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.42 on interbank October 8: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.42 on interbank

1 hour ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George We should consider raising military enlistment age limit to 35 — Sam George

1 hour ago

Political Advisor at the Office of the Vice President, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo Ghana to re-engineer manufacturing base for health and economic growth — Ofosu A...

2 hours ago

Well revoke your licenses for misbehaving, insulting leaders on social media — NMC warns nurses and midwives 'We'll revoke your licenses for misbehaving, insulting leaders on social media' ...

2 hours ago

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo ORAL is too slow to prosecute, nine months is no small time — Domelevo laments

10 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Galamsey fight: We will not get anywhere if we continue the blame game – Afenyo-...

10 hours ago

BoG plans to sell FX up to US$1.15 billion in October BoG plans to sell FX up to US$1.15 billion in October 

10 hours ago

Govt to establish National School Sports Authority— Mahama Gov't to establish National School Sports Authority — Mahama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line