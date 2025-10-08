AHMTEC 2025 unveils AMMINA platform to enhance Africa’s pharmaceutical intelligence

The 2025 edition of the African Healthcare Manufacturing Trade Exhibition and Conference (AHMTEC) has officially unveiled the African Manufacturing Market Intelligence and Network Analysis (AMMINA) platform to enhance data access and visibility in Africa’s pharmaceutical industry.

Developed through the collaboration of The Gates Foundation and the Africa CDC, the AMMINA platform compiles data from over 700 manufacturers and 2,500 health products across 18 African countries.

It provides real-time insights into manufacturing capacity, product range, and investment readiness through an interactive, data-driven dashboard designed to support informed decision-making in the continent’s health manufacturing sector.

Speaking on the initiative, Hany Abdallah, Senior Program Officer at the Gates Foundation, said the platform marks a major step toward strengthening collaboration and efficiency within Africa’s healthcare manufacturing ecosystem.

“We are fortunate to have AMMINA for the first time. We now have data that helps us make those connections and put the pieces together, with visibility on over 700 manufacturers in 18 countries working to deliver vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical devices.

“We understand their capacity, technological platforms, product breadth, maturity, and regulatory status. From here, we can identify opportunities for partnerships and tackle common challenges together,” she said.

The AMMINA launch was part of the second edition of AHMTEC, which opened in Accra from October 7 to 9 under the theme “Collaborate to Compete: Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Growth.”

The three-day event, organized by the Federation of African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations (FAPMA) and Vizuri Health Dynamics has brought together over 200 delegates, 46 speakers, and representatives from 111 organisations across 26 countries to discuss strategies for advancing healthcare manufacturing in Africa.