GHA orders temporary closure of Anyinam bypass on Accra-Kumasi road for GRIDCo tower relocation works

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has announced the temporary closure of the Anyinam Bypass along the Accra-Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region to allow for crucial tower relocation works by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo).

In a statement, the Authority said the closure, which takes effect from Sunday, October 5 to Tuesday, October 14, 2025, is necessary to facilitate the safe movement and installation of high-voltage transmission towers along the corridor.

“For the safety of motorists and the public, the Authority strongly advises everyone to stay off the Anyinam Bypass while these works are ongoing,” the GHA cautioned.

The Ghana Police Service will be deployed to assist with traffic management and ensure public safety throughout the period. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes and comply with all road safety instructions.

The Authority expressed regret over the inconvenience the closure may cause but appealed for public cooperation.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and urge all road users to cooperate with engineers and officials on site as we work to enhance safety and efficiency along the Accra-Kumasi corridor,” the statement concluded.