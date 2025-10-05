Trust Me, Only Eto-Northerners Like Ibn Chambas Love the Hypocritical Mahama UNGA Address

Not only has he treasonably and unconscionably promoted Galamsey or Illegal Small-Scale Mining in the country, which threatens the very existence and the livelihood of some 36-million Ghanaian citizens, the twice nonconsecutively elected President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama also had the hypocritical temerity to call out the industrially advanced countries on the sticky question of environmental pollution and climate change, cavalierly and conveniently ignoring the stark reality of the fact that the UNGA-80 Speaker was himself a major ecological Neo-Nazi.

So, I guess if you are a front-row member of the Galamsey-promoting institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) like Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, and you are also from Bimbila, in the Northern Region, and a ritually circumcised “Eto-Pepeni,” you are apt to see things vastly differently from the rest of those of us ritually uncircumcised “Akan-Kabonga” barbarians like Yours Truly, whose lands and waterbodies and forestry resources are genocidally under siege by our Gonja petty chieftain from Bole-Bamboi, in the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region (See “'He did us proud as Ghanaians' – Dr. Ibn Chambas applauds Mahama's UNGA address” Modernghana.com 10/4/25).

So far, “Government Official Number One” of the globally infamous European Airbus SE Payola Mega-Heist shows no signs of giving up his criminally genocidal Galamsey-promoting national policy agenda. At least in the last two or three months, for example, the ballot-snatching political scam-artist has cruelly alerted party members and stalwarts that he has absolutely no intention, whatsoever, of declaring a State-of-Emergency Ban on Galamsey which eerily threatens to decimate a sizeable percentage of Ghana’s 36-million people, as Galamsey is the lynchpin of his government’s much-ballyhooed so-called 24-Hour Economy.

Twice the past two months, as already adumbrated, Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja has delivered at least two major speeches in the country in which the former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-appointed “Shit-Bombing” Communications Minister impugned the common sense of those party members, supporters, sympathizers and stalwarts who have been vehemently calling for the immediate cessation of the environmentally predatory and suicidal activities of Galamsey to wise up and start thinking seriously about the country’s next General Election, which is right around the calendrical corner, as he puts it, and which the National Democratic Congress has a bounden obligation to win at all costs.

At any rate, Yours Truly has already written and published a critical response to Kwame Gonja’s 80th-Anniversary UNGA Speech, in which he promptly lauded the most effective aspects of Mr. Mahama’s otherwise humdrum prolix, for the most part, in which the Ghanaian leader unduly wasted the time and the attention of his half-room audience desultorily regurgitating a diachronic overview of the United Nations’ founding and its development, from the ill-fated Post-World War One establishment of the League of Nations which, by the way, any interested Grade School Student or Pupil could have readily Googled up and spent half of the time it took a clearly intellectually mediocre Batakari-wearing Faux-Nationalist Ghanaian President to read.

Paradoxically, though, while the Ghanaian leader and Kwame Nkrumah Wannabe jarringly and bitterly complained about how the world had dramatically changed, with regard to the global political economy, the plaintiff and infamous destroyer of the checks-and-balances of Ghana’s democratic political culture, conveniently and archly ignored the grim reality of the fact that Ghana, like many of the other “Shithole” countries,” as US President Donald John Trump prefers to characterize it, has actually gotten worse over the course of the 68 years that it has been a member of the United Nations, although Ghana has also produced a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and the First Indigenous Continental African UN Secretary-General, namely, the immortalized Mr. Kofi Atta Annan.

And yet, Ghana’s Banana Republican and Judge-Booting and Supreme-Bench Stacking President was squawking about the imperative need for Africans to be afforded at least one Veto Power-laced cushy seat on the United Nations’ Security Council. On the latter count, Yours Truly could not help but chuckle with a smirk as to whether “Mr. Papano” was not hallucinating or in a reverie and, somehow, peevishly and scandalously mistaking Ghana for either Post-Apartheid South Africa or perhaps Egypt and wondering why this widely alleged Third-Class Graduate of History from the University of Ghana, in the Decadent 1980s, had not been wise enough to hold his peace until such militarily more formidable Nuclear Powers as India and Pakistan made their unarguably well-deserved demands.

And then our Batakari-wearing and clearly addled Ballot-Snatching President started babbling or blabbing about a Non-Absolute or Limited Veto Powers on the UN Security Council; which right away gave the proverbial lie to Kwame Gonja’s patently diffident state of dazeness. I mean, here was a veritable political wimp and a literal ragdoll of a leader whose own hometown, village and region or province was pathetically mired in a bog-peat of Inter-Tribal War which he had not been able to stanch - with approximately 20,000 of his own clansfolk and neighboring tribesmen and women having already sought asylum or refugee status in La Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana’s immediate western neighbor which, by the way, only recently emerged from a long and very destructive civil war of its own.

And the preceding, all because in the political and the ideological playbook of a Veto-Gavel seeking Kwame Gonja, no human leaders are capable of resolving deadly conflicts such as the age-old Yendi/Dagbon Internecine Chieftaincy Crisis that was recently resolved, definitively, by a diplomatically savvy former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. And all because according to the hopelessly payola-addicted and live-cremating Z-9-8 Helicopter Funeral Director, it is only “Divine Providence in His Inscrutable Wisdom” who is capable of resolving such deadly and apocalyptically infernal conflicts such as the ones that have been ravaging the municipalities of Bawku and Bolgatanga, in Ghana’s Upper-East Region, for ages and generations now.

And Ghanaians and the rest of the African World and, indeed, the entire Global Community, is supposed to be rapturously impressed with the vision-bereft clueless leadership of “Mr. Which Payola Package Are You Talking About? The One That I Took While I Was The Vice-President of Ghana Or The President of This ‘Kauntry’?” Button-B or Button-A? Bimbila or Asiakwa? Chambas or Canvas? Or Professor Soyinka (Happy 91st Birthday!): Is this “Camwood on the Leaves or the Leaves on Camwood”?

