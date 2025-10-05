Harvesting Strange Fruit Isn't Tough: Another Black Male Lynched In Pine Bluff

Disclaimer: Since 1970, Black males in the Pine Bluff metro area of Jefferson County, Arkansas, have been killed in alarming numbers. I wish the hundreds of murdered Black men received the same attention this current story has. Too often, it seems Black lives only matter publicly when the alleged killers aren’t Black. When Black men are killed by other Black men, it becomes a brief headline, a GoFundMe, and a single mother’s sad post. We must do better.

Little Rock, Arkansas — A city with a history as rich as its soil and as scarred as its stories. Once known for its musicians, its scholars, and its Black Wall Street-era entrepreneurs, Pine Bluff is now once again a head­line for the wrong reasons. Another Black male has been found dead — under “mysterious circumstances.” The official word is suicide. The community word is murder. Between those two words lies the tragic truth of our time: the devaluation of Black life and the deceptive ease with which its loss is explained away.

Statistically, Black males are dying by suicide at younger ages than ever before. According to theCDC, suicide rates among Black persons aged 10–24 rose from 8.2 to 11.2 per 100,000 between 2018 and 2021 — a 36.6 percent increase. And for Black males overall, the numbers continue to climb (CDC;National Library of Medicine). Behind those numbers are sons, students, athletes, and fathers — men whose stories are often reduced to police reports instead of public mourning.

The Pattern: From Pine Bluff to Baton Rouge

We saw this pattern in April 2025 with the death of Kyren Lacy, the former LSU wide receiver and NFL prospect whose life ended under a cloud of allegation and contradiction. Lacy was accused of causing a fatal crash that killed a 78-year-old man. Police claimed he was “recklessly passing vehicles in a no-passing zone.” But weeks later, new video evidence surfaced showing that Lacy’s vehicle was nowhere near the impact site. His attorney revealed that key witnesses were never interviewed, and the district attorney found no proof he caused the collision (People; WDSU).

Within days of those charges, Lacy was dead. Another young Black man gone — not by rope or bullet, but by pressure, public shaming, and the psychological lynching that happens when truth is buried beneath assumption. The same press that reported his “reckless driving” had no urgency to report his vindication. That imbalance is its own violence.

Lacy’s story is a mirror to what happens across small Southern towns like Pine Bluff. When Black men die under unclear circumstances, the default narrative is self-destruction — suicide, overdose, accident. Rarely is there a deeper investigation. Rarely does law enforcement pause to ask why a young man so full of promise ended in despair. And when communities ask questions, they’re labeled conspiratorial or angry.

The Local Tragedy: Pine Bluff’s New “Strange Fruit”

The recent case here — a Black male found hanging from a structure on the outskirts of town — is being quietly ruled a suicide. Locals aren’t convinced. Those who knew him say he had plans, a job interview, and family responsibilities he was looking forward to. Yet the official statement was issued within hours. No forensic transparency. No independent review. No public report. Just another Black body explained away in a few lines of bureaucratic brevity.

When we hear “suicide,” we grieve. When we hear “lynching,” we rage. But what if in some cases — like this one — the two realities collide? What if the lynching is emotional first and physical second? What if we are watching a modern form of strange fruit — not from tree branches, but from systems and social structures that still tighten around Black necks metaphorically and spiritually?

The Weight of Lies

Whether in Baton Rouge or Pine Bluff, the pattern persists: premature accusation, public humiliation, and a rushed conclusion. Lies are spoken as truth until the truth becomes a whisper. The psychological lynching of Black males is so normalized that we barely recognize it as violence anymore. And when one dies under mysterious circumstances, the institutional response is procedural, not pastoral. There is no lament for the souls we lose — only paperwork and press releases.

From slave patrols to Jim Crow sheriffs to today’s “officer-involved incidents,” Black masculinity has been viewed as a threat needing containment. That containment has shifted forms — chains, cells, charges, and now clinical despair. The rope is still there; it’s just invisible to the untrained eye.

Biblical Reflection: Authority, Distrust, and Redemptive Call

Romans 13:1–2 (NIV)

“Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted.”

Authority is divinely permitted, but never divinely excused from moral scrutiny. It must serve justice — not justify sin.

1 Peter 2:13–16 (ESV)

“Be subject for the Lord’s sake to every human institution… For this is the will of God, that by doing good you should put to silence the ignorance of foolish people.”

Scripture calls believers to order and obedience, but not blind obedience. Righteous submission is never silence in the face of evil. When authority lies, Christians must tell the truth.

A Call to the Church, the Community, and the Culture

Break the Stigma: Mental-health crises among Black men must no longer be whispered about. Emotional vulnerability is not weakness; it is survival. Demand Transparency: When police narratives collapse under evidence, there must be independent review and community oversight. Silence is complicity.

Mental-health crises among Black men must no longer be whispered about. Emotional vulnerability is not weakness; it is survival. Invest in Healing: Counseling, mentorship, and emotional-intelligence programs such as RESPOND-I-BILITY should be institutional standards, not afterthoughts. Platform Truth-Tellers: Support investigative journalists and local historians who document injustice with integrity.

Counseling, mentorship, and emotional-intelligence programs such as RESPOND-I-BILITY should be institutional standards, not afterthoughts. Pray and Mobilize: The fight for justice is spiritual and systemic. We need both prayer meetings and policy meetings.

When another Black man dies in Pine Bluff and the world shrugs its shoulders, it’s a reminder that the fruit is still hanging. We must cut it down — not by forgetting, but by fighting for truth, for healing, and for the living. This ‘keep-in-mind’ moment is for all Americans, but it's designed especially for black males in America. Due to the severity of grossly underreported low levels of emotional intelligence by angry white men , old segregationist resources may be used again. This is us, and it's for you. A 21st-century “ green book ” negro travelers’ guide-style anti-lynching resource is copywritten and ready to be published.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Edmond W. Davis is a Social Historian, Speaker, Collegiate Professor, International Journalist, and former Director of the Derek Olivier Research Institute. He is an expert on various historical and emotional intelligence topics. He’s globally known for his work as a researcher regarding the history of the Tuskegee Airmen and Airwomen. He’s the Founder and Executive Director of America’s first & only National HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest.