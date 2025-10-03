ModernGhana logo
Ghana to host AHMTEC 2025, driving Africa’s push for pharmaceutical self-reliance

  Fri, 03 Oct 2025
Accra will host the African Healthcare Manufacturing Trade Exhibition and Conference (AHMTEC 2025) from October 7 to 9 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The event, organised by the Federation of African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (FAPMA) in partnership with Vizuri Health Dynamics, will bring together more than 200 delegates, 46 speakers, and representatives from 111 organisations across 26 countries.

Now in its second year, AHMTEC has quickly established itself as Africa’s premier platform for healthcare manufacturing. This year’s conference, themed “Collaborate to Compete: Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Growth”, will focus on shifting Africa’s healthcare sector from dependency on imports to sustainable, locally driven production.

Urgent Need for Health Manufacturing in Africa

Africa continues to rely heavily on imported medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics, with local manufacturers supplying less than 30 percent of what the continent consumes. According to Dr. Skhumbuzo Ngozwana, FAPMA Board Member, this dependency is no longer just an economic issue. “This is a life-threatening vulnerability, not just a market imbalance,” he warned. “We are past the wake-up call. Our people's lives depend on how quickly we move toward manufacturing self-reliance, and AHMTEC is the platform to drive that transformation.”

For Ghana, hosting AHMTEC 2025 is a major step in advancing its Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plan and supporting the African Medicines Agency (AMA). The government’s vision of making Ghana a pharmaceutical hub for West Africa is expected to benefit directly from the partnerships and investments that will be forged at the conference.

A Manufacturer-Led Agenda
Unlike conventional health summits, AHMTEC places manufacturers at the centre of the conversation. Its sessions are designed to provide practical strategies for building competitive and financially viable businesses while promoting supportive policies, incentives, and investment. The programme also includes a trade exhibition, investor-readiness workshops, factory visits, and structured networking sessions aimed at producing tangible business deals.

“AHMTEC isn’t about speeches. It’s for manufacturers who are ready to grow,” said Dr. Mariatou Tala Jallow, Council Chair of Vizuri Health Dynamics. “With Africa’s healthcare manufacturing at a crossroads, we either continue to wait for help or we actively build the systems ourselves, starting at AHMTEC.”

Event Highlight: A First-of-Its-Kind Data Platform

One of the major highlights will be the launch of AMMINA — the African Manufacturing Market Intelligence and Network Analysis dashboard. The platform, drawing from data on more than 700 manufacturers and 2,500 health products across 18 countries, will offer real-time insights into manufacturing capacity, product pipelines, and investment readiness. Industry stakeholders have long called for such a tool, which is expected to guide policymaking, identify opportunities, and attract greater investment.

Ghana as a Strategic Host
Ghana’s selection as host reflects its growing reputation as a leader in regional health manufacturing and its strategic push to position itself as the pharmaceutical centre of West Africa.

AHMTEC 2025 is expected to deliver more than discussions — it aims to create lasting partnerships, accelerate industrial growth, and build the foundation for Africa’s long-term health security.

“Health security is a shared responsibility,” organisers said. “AHMTEC 2025 is where African and global stakeholders will turn partnerships into progress.”

