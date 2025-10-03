ModernGhana logo
YEA rolls out bold interventions to tackle youth unemployment

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has announced a raft of new measures designed to confront Ghana’s rising youth unemployment challenge.

Speaking on Baraka 98.7FM’s Adekye Mu Nhyira morning show in the Eastern Region, the Agency’s Public Relations Officer, Abdul Wahab Jawando, reaffirmed government’s commitment to creating sustainable job opportunities for young people.

He revealed that Ghana’s unemployment rate stood at 13.1 percent in 2024, with youth unemployment among those aged 15–35 reaching 22.5 percent. He noted that while about 100,000 graduates complete tertiary education each year, only 10 percent find space in the public sector.

Mr. Jawando attributed the crisis to rapid population growth, economic constraints, and the strong preference for public sector employment. He added that limited creativity, inadequate skills training, and a mismatch between education and market demand further compound the situation.

He stressed the importance of a national reorientation to prepare young people for the changing job market, alongside expanded technical and vocational training opportunities.

Established under the Youth Employment Agency Act, 2015 (Act 887), YEA works under the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment in partnership with private companies, NGOs, and development agencies to create employment pathways for graduates, school leavers, women, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

Outlining ongoing interventions, Mr. Jawando said YEA’s programmes cover education, health, security, environment, and corporate/private sector support. They include 12,000 youth engaged as Community Policing Assistants with the Ghana Police Service, 5,000 with the Ghana National Fire Service, and 5,000 with the Ghana Prisons Service. In the health and education sector, 6,000 Community First Responders are supporting the Ghana Ambulance Service, 3,000 Arabic instructors are engaged under a special module, 5,000 youth are benefiting from the Job Centre, another 5,000 are taking part in the Work Abroad initiative, and 2,000 are being trained in sustainable charcoal production.

Additionally, 500 young people are working with the National Insurance Commission under an insurance enforcement programme.

Highlighting new initiatives under YEA CEO Malik Basintale, Mr. Jawando announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Zacoal Company Limited to train 2,000 youth in eco-friendly charcoal production through the Waste to Wealth Project. The project converts agricultural waste, including coconut husks, into sustainable charcoal, helping to reduce environmental pollution caused by traditional burning.

He also hinted at upcoming modules, including Community Health Workers, School Support, and Community Education Teaching Assistants.

Mr. Jawando urged young people across the country to seize these opportunities by applying through the official YEA website or visiting regional and district offices nationwide.

