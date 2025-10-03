ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Police intercept truck carrying 36 bags of suspected narcotics on Sekesua road

  Fri, 03 Oct 2025
Crime & Punishment E/R: Police intercept truck carrying 36 bags of suspected narcotics on Sekesua road
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

The Ghana Police Service has mounted a full-scale investigation after intercepting a Kia truck loaded with 36 sacks of dried plant materials suspected to be narcotics on the Sekesua road in the Eastern Region.

According to a police statement, the operation took place on September 30, 2025, when officers from the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua stopped the truck, registered ER-760-23, during a routine patrol.

What initially appeared to be a truck half-filled with sawdust turned out to be a cover-up. A search revealed 36 tightly packed sacks of dried substances hidden beneath the sawdust. The truck was immediately impounded and taken to the Sekesua Police Station.

However, in a dramatic twist, both the driver and his mate slipped custody and fled, abandoning the vehicle. A manhunt has since been launched to track down the escapees.

The seized truck and the suspected narcotics have been secured at the Eastern Regional Command while forensic testing is carried out to confirm the nature of the substances.

Meanwhile, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has opened an internal probe into how the suspects managed to escape after their arrest. Investigators are also pursuing leads to establish the origin and intended destination of the consignment.

The Police Service has strongly dismissed media reports alleging that the seized narcotics had “turned into sawdust,” calling such claims false, misleading, and intended to create unnecessary public anxiety.

Authorities have assured the public that updates will be provided as investigations progress, and vowed that anyone connected to the case will be brought to justice.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

“I’m 19, not 13” — KNUST SHS student in viral assistant head teacher fondling video breaks silence “I’m 19, not 13” — KNUST SHS student in viral assistant head teacher fondling v...

1 hour ago

E/R: Police intercept truck carrying 36 bags of suspected narcotics on Sekesua road E/R: Police intercept truck carrying 36 bags of suspected narcotics on Sekesua r...

1 hour ago

Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo 'Build capacity to stand firm, not just chase for appointments' — NDC's Edudzi a...

1 hour ago

There was a mix-up, we will deal with it — Health Ministry assures junior doctors, nurses of salary arrears payment 'There was a mix-up, we will deal with it' — Health Ministry assures junior doct...

1 hour ago

Extremists trading guns for gold in Upper East mining communities — CSOs Extremists trading guns for gold in Upper East mining communities — CSOs

2 hours ago

Government to procure buses for Intercity STC Government to procure buses for Intercity STC 

2 hours ago

10,000 youth signedonto maiden Adwumawura Programme to tackle unemployment 10,000 youth signed onto maiden Adwumawura Programme to tackle unemployment

3 hours ago

October 3: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank October 3: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Renewal of Ghana’s court at the heart of economic transformation, 24-hour econom...

3 hours ago

Protesters in the city of Antsiranana in Madagascar took to the streets on Thursday after a week of anti-government rallies. By FITA (AFP) Madagascar capital under tight security for new anti-government protest

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line