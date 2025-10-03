E/R: Police intercept truck carrying 36 bags of suspected narcotics on Sekesua road

The Ghana Police Service has mounted a full-scale investigation after intercepting a Kia truck loaded with 36 sacks of dried plant materials suspected to be narcotics on the Sekesua road in the Eastern Region.

According to a police statement, the operation took place on September 30, 2025, when officers from the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua stopped the truck, registered ER-760-23, during a routine patrol.

What initially appeared to be a truck half-filled with sawdust turned out to be a cover-up. A search revealed 36 tightly packed sacks of dried substances hidden beneath the sawdust. The truck was immediately impounded and taken to the Sekesua Police Station.

However, in a dramatic twist, both the driver and his mate slipped custody and fled, abandoning the vehicle. A manhunt has since been launched to track down the escapees.

The seized truck and the suspected narcotics have been secured at the Eastern Regional Command while forensic testing is carried out to confirm the nature of the substances.

Meanwhile, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has opened an internal probe into how the suspects managed to escape after their arrest. Investigators are also pursuing leads to establish the origin and intended destination of the consignment.

The Police Service has strongly dismissed media reports alleging that the seized narcotics had “turned into sawdust,” calling such claims false, misleading, and intended to create unnecessary public anxiety.

Authorities have assured the public that updates will be provided as investigations progress, and vowed that anyone connected to the case will be brought to justice.