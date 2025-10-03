Kpedze Senior High School inaugurates new Board

Kpedze Senior High School has officially inaugurated a reconstituted Board of Governors to provide strategic direction and leadership for the institution.

The ceremony, held at the school's dining hall, was attended by staff, students, traditional authorities, and education stakeholders.

Togbe Atsridom V, Paramount Chief of Kpedze Traditional Area, emphasized the importance of unity, hard work, peace, and collaboration in achieving academic excellence and holistic training. He urged the new board to work closely with traditional authorities to secure the future of the school.

The Ho West District Director of Education, Mrs. Paulina Sylvia Eworde Gobe, commended the board members for accepting their roles and highlighted the significance of strong leadership and collective effort in improving academic standards and infrastructure.

The reconstituted board consists of representatives from the Ghana Education Service, traditional leaders, the Parent-Teacher Association, the Old Students' Association, and other appointed members. The board will serve as the highest policy-making body of the school.

Madam Enyonam Afi Amafoga, former Volta Regional Director of Education and newly appointed Board Chairperson, pledged to work tirelessly with her colleagues to advance the vision and mission of the school.

The inauguration of the new board is seen as a vital step in strengthening the school's foundations for future growth. Established in 1962, Kpedze Senior High School has a long history of contributing to human resource development in the Volta Region and beyond