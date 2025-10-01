Accra to host maiden “Experience Volta” Festival in December

Accra will host the maiden edition of Experience Volta Festival on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Elwak Sports Stadium.

The cultural celebration, the first of its kind outside the Volta Region, is designed to bring together communities, traditional leaders, and creatives from across the region onto one grand stage.

The event has been endorsed by the Ghana Tourism Authority as part of the official December in GH calendar. Organisers say the aim is to project the Volta Region’s unique heritage, traditions, and creativity to both national and global audiences. Accra was chosen as a strategic venue to ensure greater visibility during the festive season, which attracts thousands of tourists and members of the diaspora.

“Experience Volta is more than an event — it is a movement to project the heartbeat of the Volta Region onto the national and global stage. By hosting it in Accra during December in GH, we are bringing Volta closer to a bigger market, creating opportunities for our people, and giving those who cannot travel home the chance to reconnect with their heritage,” said Eric Seyram Agbolosu, CEO of Ewevi Multimedia Ltd, owners of Ewe 24 TV and organisers of the festival.

The one-day festival will showcase the full spectrum of Volta’s culture — from food, fashion, and crafts to music, dance, and tourism. It is also expected to serve as a rallying point for Ewes in the diaspora and across Ghana, while offering non-Ewes and international visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the region’s vibrant identity.

Highlights include a grand procession of chiefs and cultural groups from the 37 Military Officers’ Mess to Elwak Stadium, followed by a durbar featuring Members of Parliament, municipal and district chief executives, paramount chiefs, the Volta Regional Minister, and the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Festival grounds will host cultural villages and exhibitions on iconic traditions such as Agotime Kente weaving, alongside food courts offering delicacies like Atifufuie, agbeli kaklo, dzekple, and abobi. Artisans, farmers, and small businesses will also market products ranging from rice and textiles to crafts and hospitality services.

For younger audiences, the Experience Volta Concert promises to be a key attraction, with performances from Edem, M.anifest, Enam Music, Miss Vee, and emerging artists. The concert will highlight not just mainstream music but also traditional rhythms such as borborbor, agbadza, kinka, gadzo, and atsiagbeko.

Mr. Agbolosu explained that hosting the festival in Accra is part of a deliberate strategy to extend the reach of Volta’s culture. “Volta is a brand, and to market a brand effectively, you must showcase it beyond your hometown. That’s why we’re bringing Volta to Accra — to let more people experience it and inspire them to visit the region,” he said, describing it as a “pull” approach to tourism promotion.

Organisers are also working with the Ga Traditional Council to officially host the festival, acknowledging the historic ties between the Ewe and Ga peoples. “We are coming to Accra as visitors, so we must knock on the door and be hosted. This festival will celebrate our shared heritage and deepen our cultural connections,” Agbolosu noted.

Beyond its cultural value, Experience Volta is expected to boost economic activity by offering SMEs, artisans, and creatives a platform to expand their markets. It will also complement ongoing initiatives such as Visit Volta and Volta Fair, by taking the region’s culture directly to potential tourists and investors.

“At this event, we are saying: this is Volta. Let’s feel Volta, taste Volta, and live Volta,” Agbolosu added.