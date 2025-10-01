UDS’ Historic Football Triumph: A Legacy Fulfilled

The University for Development Studies (UDS) has stunned the world of university sports by clinching the prestigious FISU World University Football Cup in Dalian, China. In a gripping final, UDS defeated Brazil’s highly rated Paulista University 2–1 after extra time, becoming the first African university to lift the global trophy.

For many Ghanaians, this extraordinary feat by UDS was not only a triumph for the university but also a symbolic victory for the nation. Some have even suggested, half in jest and half in frustration, that the UDS team should replace the Black Stars, given their resilience, tactical discipline, and fighting spirit. Calls have also emerged for Coach Ibrahim Tanko, the man who steered UDS to glory, to be handed the reins of the senior national team.

A Tournament for the Ages

UDS’ journey to glory was anything but easy. Drawn in Group C, the team faced daunting opposition in the form of Paulista University of Brazil (the defending champions), the University of Sharjah (UAE), and Ramon Llull University (Spain). Against all odds, UDS held their own, showing the grit and hunger that would characterize their campaign.

In the quarterfinals, the Ghanaians produced one of the most emphatic performances of the tournament by demolishing Ramon Llull University 4–1. This result made history, as UDS became the first African university to qualify for the quarterfinals of the World University Football Cup. The win was not just about goals; it was a statement of intent --- that UDS had come to China to compete, not to make up the numbers.

The semi-final clash with the University of Granada from Spain proved even tougher. After a cagey ninety minutes and extra time, the game went to penalties. It was here that UDS’s character shone through. Goalkeeper Emmanuel Edo emerged as the hero, making crucial saves that allowed UDS to win the shoot-out 5–4 and secure their place in the final.

The grand finale against Paulista University was the stuff of legend. The Brazilians struck first, silencing the UDS supporters by scoring within the opening thirty seconds of the game. Many teams would have collapsed under such pressure, but not UDS. They fought back tirelessly, eventually equalizing in stoppage time to send the match into extra time. Then came the moment of destiny. A corner kick swung into the Brazilian penalty area, their goalkeeper misjudged it, and the ball found its way into the net. UDS held on to seal a famous 2–1 victory. In the space of two weeks, the underdogs from Tamale had conquered Brazil and Spain, sending a powerful message to the world. African universities can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best.

The Men behind the Magic

Every historic victory has a backstory, and the UDS triumph is no different. While the players and coaches deserve immense praise for their efforts on the pitch, it is important to acknowledge the visionaries who laid the groundwork years ago.

One such figure is Yapeiwura Alhaji Dr. A. B. T. Zakariah, the immediate past Registrar of UDS and now Chief of Yapei in the Gonja Traditional Area. Dr. Zak was instrumental in reshaping the sporting direction of the university. It was under his guidance that the old Sports Committee was replaced with a more professional Sports Directorate, a structure designed to prioritize excellence and accountability in sports.

Dr. Zak’s vision was not universally embraced at the time. Many doubted whether UDS could ever compete with the traditionally stronger universities in Ghana, let alone make an impact internationally. But he was undeterred. He promised that UDS would no longer finish last in university games. With the support of then Vice Chancellor, Professor Haruna Yakubu, he pursued reforms that today have borne fruit.

His boldest move was to poach Coach Ibrahim Tanko, then at the University of Education, Winneba. Dr. Zak encouraged and supported Coach Tanko launch a nationwide scouting programme to identify talented athletes who were academically qualified for university but needed a pathway to combine sports with education. UDS, under his direction, offered such students incentives and opportunities, ensuring that the best talents did not slip through the cracks. A decade later, the vision has materialized in a way that even Dr. Zak’s staunchest critics could not have imagined. Today’s historic triumph in China is as much his legacy as it is the players’ victory.

The Heroes in Jersey

While strategy and vision are vital, it is the players who take to the field and deliver. UDS’s team combined youthful energy with tactical discipline. Goalkeeper Emmanuel Edo became a household name with his penalty heroics in the semi-final. Midfielders and forwards, including players like Abubakari Hamza and Ibrahim Salifu, provided the creativity and firepower that unlocked defenses. Together, they showed that teamwork, discipline, and self-belief can overcome reputations and pedigrees. Unlike the sometimes-fractured performances of the Black Stars, UDS displayed unity and hunger, qualities that endeared them to fans across Ghana and beyond.

Celebrating Leadership and Legacy

As the team prepares to return home on Sunday, it is only fitting that their victory be celebrated at every level. The players, technical team, and management deserve the highest commendation. But beyond the immediate celebrations, it will be a powerful gesture for the team to pay homage to Yapeiwura Dr. Zakariah, whose sacrifices laid the foundation for this success. Presenting the trophy to him, even symbolically, will inspire future leaders in academia and sports administration to think long term and invest in structures that outlive them.

This victory is also a call to action for Ghana’s sporting authorities. It demonstrates that when leadership provides vision, and when institutions commit to proper planning, the results can rival or even surpass those of our national teams.

The Road Ahead

The question now is whether UDS can sustain this momentum and replicate its success in other disciplines. Football may have given the university global recognition, but athletics, basketball, volleyball, and other sports all have potential for similar breakthroughs if given the same attention.

For Ghana, the lesson is equally clear. Nurturing grassroots sports and creating pathways for young talents through education is the surest way to long-term success. UDS has shown that our institutions can do it, and the ripple effects could be transformative for national development.

My Thoughts

The story of UDS’s victory in China is not just about football --- it is about vision, sacrifice, and legacy. From the foresight of Yapeiwura Zakariah and the support of Prof. Harun Yakubu, to the tactical brilliance of Coach Tanko and the heroics of the players, this was a team effort on and off the field. As the UDS team brings the trophy home, they carry with them not just the pride of a university but the hopes of a nation. Their success is a reminder that Ghana can --- and will --- rise to greatness when vision meets commitment.

Congratulations to UDS!!! May this be the beginning of even greater laurels in the years ahead!

