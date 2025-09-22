Daddy Lumba’s family advised to cease their acrimonious disputation over his death

The late Mr Charles Fosu aka Daddy Lumba was a highly recognised national music icon without rival hence a noble public figure in the history of Ghana.

Irrespective of any contrary opinion about him as may be held or expressed by the likes of Kevin Taylor, the notorious “insulting chirping parrot”, Lumba was second to none in the Ghana musical industry apart from the late music king Nana Kwame Ampadu.

Therefore, it is just heartbreaking for the nation to witness his family’s public disagreement over the conduct of his funeral.

If his two wives or partners disagree over which of them was his rightful traditional or legal wife, why should that impede the respectful and peaceful send off to be accorded Daddy Lumba? His extended family members, presided over by his family head (“Abusua Panin”), should decide when and how to bury him.

One thing I know is the remains of any Akan person by tradition, belongs to their extended family members but not their nuclear family hence the disagreement between Lumba’s wives should not be allowed to become a stumbling block to blight and obstruct his funeral, thus, when, and how to perform the funeral. That right does not belong to his wives and or children, especially when the decedent is a male (husband).

The elders of his extended family should also not be seen to conduct themselves in any manner that will stoke fire between his two wives. They should not demonstrate any public or private affection for one over the other but must be honestly seen to support both wives equally. Should this happen, the path will be smoothened for the funeral of our late Daddy Lumba of cherished memory.

In the unlikely event of the family failing to reconcile the alleged feuding wives to pave way for Lumba’s funeral, I may suggest to both the paramount chief and queen of Nsuta to intervene to resolve whatever the problem is that is holding back the funeral of Lumba.

The more the funeral delays amid the rumoured acrimony and disagreement between the wives, the less it becomes the anticipated huge funeral meriting the status of State funeral.

For the steam not to be taken off the public fervour to celebrate Lumba as a national music icon, I shall strongly advise his entire nuclear and extended family members to bury their differences to help accord Lumba a befitting send off from this troubled world.

A word to the wise is sufficient.