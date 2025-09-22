Illegal German migrants in Ghana have a great time (part 4)

Erika: “It just crossed my mind again the scenes of tears we saw in Ghana years back, when a complete black leadership was in power, and German illegal migrants reached Accra claiming political asylum at the immigration office at the airport political asylum. They were turned back to Germany at the spot and put into the next flight back to Frankfurt. They said their political views in Germany caused too much upset and criticism, and some on social media seriously insulted them and threatened them physically, even asking for them to be killed. Not only that, but they felt no longer protected by the law system of Germany, and therefore decided to find political asylum in Germany. The Ghana Immigration Office argued their refusal that they know in Germany democracy works, so the law system.“

Anton: “While...let us all well remember, Ghanaians came to Germany and claimed political asylum at the same time. They were let in, put into refugee camps, and their cases were investigated for months until they found jobs, delivered babies, and like. Germans at that time knew Ghana was the most stable democracy in all of Africa, praised the country for that, and were convinced the law system in Ghana was working to the extent that torture, the death penalty, and political witch hunt were not underway... and so on.“

Erika: “I guess, sometimes Africans think we are fools and take us for granted. Based on our past of the Third Reich, it makes it easy for foreigners to take advantage of us. Sad! But then the time came, Germans woke up and changed the system to serve them more than serving others.“

Florian: “My good friends...I hear you people complain again and again about the past.“

Erika: “But it is true...or?“

Florian: “This always reminds me...thank you, Erika, for the nice chocolate...it is really...oh, really good. Now, this reminds me always of Otto Wels, the Chairperson of the SPD who said on 23rd of March 1933 when the Reichstag voted on the Ermächtigungsgesetz to give Adolf Hitler full power through this emergency law and his party was the only one refusing to vote for the new legislation with the words `Freedom and Life they can take from us but not our Honour` resulting in the death of all SPD MPs the next day. While in Africa, and here in Ghana, in the past, politicians traded African Values for economic gains. We all remember when Ghana accepted two Inmates from Guantánamo Camp under former US President Barack Obama, or later ICE deported Africans, convinced this would put Ghana in a better position with the late US President Donald Trump. I mean, when a nation is seriously wanting to be truly independent, it must stand up to its honest interest and defend African values, not like in a supermarket where everything is on offer as long as the price is right.“

Anton: “You want to imply that white people with an honest love for Africa can manage their affairs much better and bring justice to them?“

Fritz: “Lawrence of Arabia was a British soldier, and he united the Arab tribes. Sometimes in history, you need an outsider with a clean and good heart to work for you and achieve what you yourself cannot achieve.“

Erika: “You refer to Moses, who was also an outsider in Egypt and set his people free?“

Florian: “This chocolate is just delicious...and the red wine goes very well with it. ...Another good example is Joseph in the bible, the young Jewish boy who suffered so greatly and later saved the people of Egypt, mandated to do so by the authority of Egypt, not the people, but the Pharaoh. King George I of Great Britain is another fine example of when a people needed outside help. This is not new in world history.“

Fritz: “I laugh, my friend! You mean, you are the new Joseph of Ghana?“

Erika: “Why not?“

Anton: “After all, all that really matters are results, not promises. Someone who can deliver well for the people is better than someone who constantly promises but mostly does not keep their promises. Am I right, or am I lying?“

Florian: “Sometimes, my good friends, I wonder how we have come this far in life and world history. Ghana, the leader of the African Unity, and as Africa is leading the world, subsequently the World Ruler...isn't it strange somehow?“

Erika: “Not at all! It is very much biblical. God said to Peter On you, I will build my church. And, let's be honest, Peter was not the best of all disciples. But...but he was the most humble and peaceful one, always willing to be corrected. And that is Ghana...here on the African continent. Let`s not forget about that.“

Anton: “And let`s have a good look around recent world history. After the internal divide and fights, the USA lost its greatness and stands side by side with other politically third-world countries. China has recently lost its status as a superpower. The communist party overextended the control and oppression of its people just a little bit too much. The people became wealthier, their minds more independent, and they wanted freedom in the way to moved forward. The gigantic country was no longer controllable by an oppressive regime, and internal fights for power divided the country into smaller countries of their own kind. And Russia...oh, Russia, after the end of Putin`s era, hyenas came from unknown territory to tear the largest country in the world apart. Putin forgot to raise a strong successor, and when this happens, fights among the elites are the consequences of such an unwise move. Look, out of one country, there are now four. And Europe is resting for in few hundred years, it will enter the world stage of history again. India...oh, India...the only country in the world that ever refused me a visa...has no interest in Imperialism and the vast population is now divided into five separate countries. They have no spirit of unity invested in their many Gods. And South America... no, no spirit of unity either.“

Florian: “And so, Africa was and is the obvious choice to run the world as a world power.“

Erika: “Another wine, Florian?“

Florian: “Thank you so much...but plantain chips...if you do not mind, I need a bit of salt now.“

Fritz: “So, here we are...ruling the world!“

Florian: “Guess what!“

Fritz: “What?“

Florian: “It feels so good!“