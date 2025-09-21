Some of the most painful things being said in this flagbearer race threaten our unity — Kufuor warns NPP

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to put unity above personal ambition as the party’s internal contests ahead of the 2028 elections intensify.

He made the call on Friday at Bantama, Kumasi, during the commissioning of a newly built constituency office funded by the area’s Member of Parliament, Francis Asenso-Boakye.

Mr Kufuor acknowledged that leadership contests are normal in every democratic party but cautioned that excessive rivalry, insults, and divisive language could harm the NPP’s strength going into future elections.

“Brothers and sisters fight for power. But in a party such as ours, if you push others aside completely, you will not get the numbers,” he warned. “Let us not insult or disparage one another. Some of the most painful things being said in this flagbearer race threaten our unity.”

He observed that in many cases, supporters rather than candidates themselves were responsible for escalating tensions and urged aspirants to exercise greater control over their campaign teams while promoting reconciliation.

The ex-President reminded party members that true leadership was measured not only by physical achievements but also by sincerity and unity of purpose. “The building is nice, but if the thoughts inside are not good, then what is the use? True governance is about unity and sincerity of purpose, not just infrastructure,” he added.

Amid rising concerns over factionalism within the NPP, Mr Kufuor appealed for forgiveness and reconciliation, stressing that only a united front would guarantee the party’s electoral fortunes in the years ahead.