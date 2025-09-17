TikToker jailed 7 months for threatening President Mahama, other govt officials

David Kwodow Prah Afful, the man who went viral for threatening to kill President John Dramani Mahama, Members of Parliament and other government officials, has been sentenced to seven months in prison.

Afful, who is popularly known on social media as Kwame Nkrumah II, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court where he admitted to charges of threat of death and offensive conduct likely to disturb public peace. He pleaded for forgiveness from government officials over his conduct.

He was arrested by the Ghana Police Service after he issued death threats and incited violence during a TikTok livestream. Police picked him up at his hideout near Kasoa Market around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 13.

In the video, Afful allegedly threatened to kill government officials, journalists and civil servants using official green number plates. He was also accused of threatening to set marketplaces on fire and urging others to carry out similar violent acts.

Following his arrest, the police stated: “While it upholds freedom of speech, it will not tolerate statements that incite violence, insecurity, or public disorder.”