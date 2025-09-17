Both Mainstream and Social Media Dangerously Misrepresent Charlie Kirk

Events like the killing of Charlie Kirk are often like a test for the world, not just the two families directly involved or even a country. Such events tend to reveal something much bigger and the discussions of our age will then affect mindsets, new personal principles, and sometimes even lead to new laws and policies. Kirk was influential in deceptive ways under deceptive Capitalism. Amassing wealth deceptively or having millions of views through sensational takes are sadly celebrated as 'intelligent' in the sick u.s and big chunk of the world. I think it represents people are largely stupid more than such people as intelligent, before ever gauging whether they are truthful and/or kind. Most people rightly condemn the killing, a much smaller group celebrated his killing in reflex than choice, then a third group are almost indifferent. Kirk is dangerously called a champion of free speech among other things. People are losing jobs and threatened over how they react to his killing.

Kirk was not a Champion of Free Speech: Almost everyone can have evidence of promoting free speech, but that cannot amount to being called Champion of free speech or ignoring where the person blatantly disrespected free speech rights. Kirk may be better than folks like Ms. Clinton on some aspects of free speech, but assessment should be based on standards first, then you compare to the best or worse. There is video evidence of kirk calling for the deportation of Mehdi Hassan over speech. If you call such a person 'a Champion of free speech', then we are dangerously signalling if you oppose violence over speech, you can proceed to condone other forms of punishment over free speech and still deserves the title 'Champion of free speech'?

Freedom of speech is a God given right, so the good religions or states are just reaffirming it in our man made constitutions as agreements. Unfortunately, people like Kirk want Freedom of speech for only born Americans or born white Americans? Kirk is not alone in this weird belief and that was why many argued Julian Assange will not be protected under u.s Freedom of speech. Kirk further agreed with the attempted deportation of Mahmoud Khalil over speech or standing.

Censorship has Levels: If you are struggling to understand how wide Freedom of speech is, then skip to study the different levels of censorship in reciprocal-law before re-studying the purpose of Freedom of speech. Kirk was against violence over speech, but that is just one level of Censorship. He may also oppose the jailing of born Americans over speech, but that can be called level two. Considering he supported the jailing of Mahmoud Khalil (a green card holder) before the courts decide, we cannot guess if he would have supported the jailing of other non-born citizens like Mehdi Hassan before the deportation he clearly called for. Censorship is just any form of active punishment over speech. People like me consider even the calling (threat) for punishment over speech as a form of Censorship, because you are likely trying to intimidate the person or other people through such callings. Since active punishment is very broad, we can reduce the discussion to the popular ones like deportation and firing. Although a different right, the right to work is fundamental in Showlove Trinity and Lovism, but Capitalism tends to weaponize even access to learning and working over speech, cannabis, etc.

Denying people working opportunities over disagreed speech can certainly lead to violence or how do you expect people to survive? Yes! I will be very angry if my employee celebrated the killing of Kirk or anyone, but you and I have many other options. You can address the employee towards repentance or even understand the employee will less likely celebrate it long. We must agree humans are at different levels of evolution and reflex are part of life. Many of those who may seemingly celebrate such killings in reflex are not as evil as some claim, without justifying or praying to celebrate such killings. They are just short sighted people who may not necessarily be celebrating the death, but that no more new 'bullshit' from the person as example. They may be under the illusion that no one else will replace what they hate to hear. Like we are trained to tolerate and fight against ignorant speech, we must learn how to tolerate certain minor negative actions and fight it smartly, measurably.

Passive punishment is also broad and debatable if we can use it as humans to contain leadership blunders as example. By and large, I think teaching and apology are enough on mistaken speech.

Revisiting Freedom of speech: The purpose of protecting speech should not be confused with encouraging. For example, even hate speech is protected speech, but not necessarily encouraged. It will be extremely dangerous to allow revolving politicians or even biassed judges to determine what is ignorant speech versus hate speech. We allow different questionable speech to help people grow and to avoid censoring unknown or unpopular truth. By assuring people you will not be punished over speech, it allows expressing thoughts that may be questionable or exceptionally helpful in both personal and societal growth. We believe truth can conquer both ignorance and lies. By allowing truth as choice, those who choose lies cannot totally blame the liar(s).

Kirk was Against Personal Freedom: Even after most Americans, about 67 %, are reportedly for Cannabis legalization, Kirk was cowardly against cannabis legalization, which affects millions of people. From prison to job denials, from gangs to living in fear, Kirk was blind or indifferent to millions of people. Among his most recent cannabis comments was like a toady in regards to Trump reclassifying cannabis. Although his comments are clear indications that even crazy opponents like Kirk will bow to Trump on legalization, it reveals both Trump and Kirk are deceptive on and beyond cannabis, but will Trump repent by when? Trump promised legalization, not reclassifying. Well, the article is about Kirk, so let us focus more on Kirk. Among his deceptive or illusory echoing is 'cannabis is a gateway drug', but how many millions are on the gateway for years or decades and not using hard or harder drugs? Even if ten percent of cannabis users proceed to use other drugs, it is absurd to claim legalization causes it or will worsen it by how much. Does ten percent of alcohol or cigarette users proceed to use drugs, and should they be labelled as gateway drug/products? In our present age, no government injustice is as terrible as cannabis criminalisation, so if Kirk is blind to the most vivid injustices, then history will harshly judge him and his blind followers.

The way to measure government wrong must include the lies and cruelties in regards to a law, policy, or system. He was born while the government was lying and raising their cruelty against cannabis folks. While growing, God is slowly exposing and defeating state by state, ironically including his born state of Illinois and his adopted state of Arizona. Apparently, no need to kill Kirk to help legalize cannabis, but he may have contributed to the first defeat of cannabis legalization in Arizona and Florida+. So his so-called power to influence was both real and very exaggerated. He certainly does not dare debate my type on cannabis and many issues.

Kirk was Deceptively a Bigot: When folks like Kirk claimed: 'when I see a black pilot, I wonder if he is qualified...'. They are deceptively misleading people, arousing fear, and dangerously seeding racial hatred. DEI is like a tolerable 'injustice' to minimise or rectify much bigger injustices. You can clearly tell I am not a big fan of DEI, but there is a reason why racial bigots like Kirk and Musk often use race and more specifically black to rally around ignorant angry victims of Capitalism. You may never hear them saying: 'when I see a female pilot, I wonder if she is qualified...' My point is, they will use blacks in the world of words to avoid backlash, but they will use actions even on women when they attain power. Females fight back a lot harder than blacks, and they are more numerous in the u.s. So they understand blacks may never run ads like: I flew with black pilots countless times in the u.s without incidents, so are Nigerian or xyz black pilots qualified...? Females would have fought back much harder. It is also very insulting, because piloting an aircraft is not close to as hard as many think. Countless females, Arabs, and blacks+ can certainly build aircrafts if they are trained or try enough. We know they do not fear neither black nor female pilots, they just want to mislead and make millions through questionable victims of Capitalism.

Kirk's Rising and Fall: Since Kirk was a probable racist, his opposition to Obama may play a huge role. It was around 2012 Kirk openly entered politics, when Obama was the president. Mind you, I am not a big fan of Obama, but we love and 'hate' people differently or for different reasons. Going around colleges is where such a weak mind can survive. He can debate such kids, but why did he refuse to say I can debate Mehdi Hassan or Jarga kebba Gigo? So college was a perfect ground for him to start and ironically end. The questionable Jews understood funding such a kid is not much different from Epstein fooling barely legal women in a capitalist world. So the millions and Christianity made him friends of Jews; Trump was his resort support in 2016; he had to support even the election lies of 2020, including potential violence. As he grew balls on things like the Epstein files, a phone call with Trump or money made him retract to shameful submission. He was a kid focused on money more than anything and almost never risked offending Trump. He may have enjoyed the earth more than Jesus Christ (pbuh), but his killing will not make him a martyr in the most positive sense.

Was He a Martyr: The word martyr is sadly now used to mean even suffering over a thought or even dying over a cause, as dictionaries questionably evolve or devolve. Well, from secular grounds and questionable religious grounds, we may use the word to appease each other. I however do not think the word is rightly used or should be seen as great. Personally, I do not prefer to die through the hands of my enemies, which does not mean I looked down on those killed. I prefer to change or kill my enemies through words+. Kirk was likely there to make money than truth for God. So he may or may not be a martyr, thus I won't declare such a coward as a martyr. Similarly, the Gazans who are killed are often labelled martyrs, but I am not the type to use that word. I do believe many Gazans are victims, but that is just a belief, and for the Gazans who want to kill even good Jews, I am not sure if they qualify as martyrs. They use the term to appease their emotions, but it is less likely that all are martyred. Likewise, I am fairly certain that the few Israelis that died are called martyrs, but are they truly martyred in the sight of God? Both teams claiming and attaining martyrdom with God? The term martyr from the Quhr-aahn was similarly to largely appease emotions. While fighting back, it is almost impossible not to lose a few soldiers; so rather than crying over such losses, the Quhr-aahn declared their souls as martyred. However, there is evidence in the Quhr-aahn of questionable folks fighting for money even in Muhammad's days, so will half of such die and be called or rewarded as martyred by God? The other portion of such scolded the prophet for wealth after the wars. So only God knows. Best is humans to avoid wars or nasty conflicts.

The actual motive of the alleged killer is unknown. Even if the killer declares the motive, we will take it, but remember killers do lie. I happen to oppose LGBTQ+ as an illusion, disposition, but I do not think humans should deny them working opportunities like Trump+ does and Kirk may support. Believers like me may sometimes have patience, wait for God on differences, but atheists and even some believers may fight back. Some of these policies by Trump and his cohorts may contribute to such killings more than the words of 'radical left' as Trump suggests. Our minimal trust in the government means we proceed to believe Robinson is the killer and that he is gay, even with one sided evidence or claims. When Gays or trans happen to over like the questionable military and unnecessarily denied access, they may react with such killings. It is not to justify, but we simply failed to understand humans should not and cannot police every wrong.

'Political Violence' versus Sins Between creatures, especially deceptions: like domestic violence, they have carved out political violence as a special type of violence we should abhor more than others? I happen to be a writer, a public figure, and we all have those who love and hate us to death. So I am by no means belittling political violence. However, we must be very careful of thinking we can sacrifice others and be safe. Charlie Kirk seemed to have normalised at least some gun deaths. The honest reality is the cowardly second amendment was primarily meant to have a 'free army' that will deter the British army. The second purpose was to keep slaves in check. The third purpose was the questionable defence that was forwarded. Our age perhaps needs responsibility based 'amendments' like owning cameras, including body cameras for civilians. Thanks to cameras and more cameras may prevent abuse and help solve abuse where the FBI steals credits. If we look at gun deaths in the u.s, you can divide it as offense versus defense. Or you can further divide them into many categories, but political violence against the elite may not constitute even five percent of gun deaths. It is people like Trump and Kirk who support bad systems like heartless Capitalism and bad laws like cannabis criminalisation to contribute to huge gang violence, including stray bullets. Suicide by gun. School shootings never get this amount of coverage.

Yes violence is bad and part of sins between creatures, but we must understand until we address many different types of sins between creatures, especially deception, we will likely inadvertently have violence.

Religious Violence: Even though Kirk reportedly feared to debate even Nick Fuentes, Nick was insinuating it is religious violence or persecution, without providing evidence. He just quoted a verse:' You will be persecuted over Christ'. Another illusory belief. Yes, Christ may have said that, but that does not mean eternal or even five percent of Christians will suffer persecution. That probably meant how Jews persecuted Christians right after Jesus. For the past five hundred years, bad Christians persecuted others due to faith more than Christians are persecuted. In this case, the alleged shooter was also a Christian. It is dangerous to make such claims, because if the shooter was of a different faith, his fans may wrongly conclude it as another persecution of Christian(s), even though that may be far from the truth. So you put one misinterpretation of a verse with an assumption or lie to potentially seed a lot more violence between religious folks.

Replacement Theory: Kirk sadly echoed the cowardly replacement theory that both some Christians and Jews believe in. In which year was that claimed and who will replace you by when and how may lead too many unnecessary mental fights (deceptions+) that may lead to real physical fights or wars. The whole human race may be in varying levels of trouble, considering climate change and other ills. We reportedly replaced the dinosaurs. This earth is not worth fighting for, except to establish conscience. You as a person will likely live under 100 years, so worry about where your soul will go, not who will replace you on earth. As for the Christians, if Jesus was more concerned with his soul than to quickly have a child, then you should guess character matters most, with or without children. Someone will likely marry Kirk's wife and his children will hopefully be above race and religion than Kirk was. If some of our questionable political leaders evolved to see character more than race and religion, I am fairly certain that the prophets will prefer humankind to embrace conscience above race, religion, gender, etc. All the so-called good values you attribute to your religions or Western+ world existed before your religions and the west. Yes! People were varyingly guilty in different places, but good values always existed, evolving in numbers or stems, but the main branches always existed.

Like most young activists, we do not expect Kirk to be perfect, but was he tolerably imperfect? There is a huge difference when you fail a whole section versus a sub-section or versus few questions within a section or sections of life (test). Kirk was known to question Martin Luther King, who was also murdered, so how can it be wrong to question Kirk because he was murdered. Needless to admit Kirk was not even 25% positively impactful compared to MLK, despite the one-eye assessment of folks like Cenk of The Young Turks/Valuitainment. Cenk claims are based on numbers, ignoring lying, pornography, etc can give you numbers higher than Jesus, Muhammad, and MLK in their lifetime. Say what you want to, but remember impact can be positive or negative, while alive or after death. I am not saying people may not quote Kirk, but his major stands will fail. People will not see black pilots and fear, and may God help black+ people own personal aircrafts more than we own land vehicles. His stand on cannabis will fail, even lying Trump cannot delay legalization forever. His stand on freedom of speech for only born Americans or born white Americans will fail. These are good earthly examples. On life after death, I am not qualified to guess, but even Jesus admits evil will not last on earth. So slavery to segregation, Kirk and his type are angry that blacks are rising. Yes he made millions above my type, but who knows what God may give me even here on earth. His own children will have no option but to renounce some of his stands or suffer.

When his widow, Erika claims he will be remembered forever, but how matters and where each spirit goes matter even more. Like Trump, Erika wrongly blamed many, instead of one shooter. Jesus was not willing or able to save him from my truth+, so let us all wait. When she cries about what to say to the child who asked about Kirk, it saddens me, but cannabis+ said: how about the countless children and mothers who saw, not just hear, the unjust killings in Gaza that Kirk indifferently supported for money or illusions. Yes! I am aware of his comments if Israel allowed it... the truth remains, many young people do not understand religion has both a good and dangerous part. Religion exists only to help us discover conscience. Anyone who thinks religion can be bigger than conscience is in illusions and prone to fail. The Jews and Christians that hold religion above conscience are dangerously in bed; but the Muslims who also think religion is above conscience may suffer and fail, plus they ignore ch.91, ch.4, and Ch.103.

So feel free to lie for a dead person, but truth will always resurface to totally conquer the world. May God bless me and my fans. May God bless us through Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.