'Doteyie': Burial rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III begin

The ‘Doteyie’ (burial rites), of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, has begun at the Manhyia palace in Kumasi.

The four days burial rites will see thousands of mourners paying their last respect to the queenmother, who reigned for eight years.

Nana Konadu Yiadom died on Thursday August 7, 2025, after a short illness.

She was enstooled as Asantehemaa in 2017, following the passing of her revered mother,taking on the sacred responsibility of guiding the royal lineage, advising the Asantehene, and preserving the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Golden Stool.

Her reign was marked by quiet yet impactful service — supporting maternal and child health, advocating breastfeeding, assisting vulnerable families, and providing resources to hospitals, including the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Manhyia Government Hospital.

