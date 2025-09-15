ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Doteyie': Burial rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III begin

  Mon, 15 Sep 2025
Headlines Doteyie: Burial rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III begin
MON, 15 SEP 2025

The ‘Doteyie’ (burial rites), of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, has begun at the Manhyia palace in Kumasi.

The four days burial rites will see thousands of mourners paying their last respect to the queenmother, who reigned for eight years.

Nana Konadu Yiadom died on Thursday August 7, 2025, after a short illness.

She was enstooled as Asantehemaa in 2017, following the passing of her revered mother,taking on the sacred responsibility of guiding the royal lineage, advising the Asantehene, and preserving the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Golden Stool.

Her reign was marked by quiet yet impactful service — supporting maternal and child health, advocating breastfeeding, assisting vulnerable families, and providing resources to hospitals, including the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Manhyia Government Hospital.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Police arrest NDC’s Abdul Wahab for threatening Afenyo-Markin, two others in viral video Police arrest NDC’s Abdul Wahab for threatening Afenyo-Markin, two others in vir...

15 minutes ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Deal to accept deportees from US is just to help 'our brothers and sisters' – Ab...

15 minutes ago

Over 70,000 passports backlog cleared, goro boys gone for good – Ablakwa Over 70,000 passports backlog cleared, goro boys' gone for good – Ablakwa

37 minutes ago

Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record with largest serving of Nigerian Jollof rice Hilda Baci sets Guinness World Record with largest serving of Nigerian Jollof ri...

37 minutes ago

Ghana will not admit hardened criminals under US deportee deal – Ablakwa Ghana will not admit hardened criminals under US deportee deal – Ablakwa

37 minutes ago

President Mahama to address UN General Assembly President Mahama to address UN General Assembly

39 minutes ago

Professor Seidu Alidu Mahama Tamale Central by-election: ‘I’ll serve constituents to the best of my ability’ ...

2 hours ago

Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Truck loaded with salt falls off Gbi-Wegbe Bridge Truck loaded with salt falls off Gbi-Wegbe Bridge  

2 hours ago

The record for largest pot of Ghana jollof rice has no holder — GWR throws challengeafter Hilda Bacis attempt in Nigeria "The record for largest pot of Ghana jollof rice has no holder" — GWR throws cha...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line