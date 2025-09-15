Tano South Municipal observes National Sanitation Day

The Tano South Municipal Assembly joined the rest of the country to mark National Sanitation Day under the theme “A Clean Environment, Our Responsibility,” as part of government’s Clean Up Ghana Agenda.

The exercise, held in Bechem in collaboration with the Traditional Council, brought together a broad coalition of stakeholders.

Among them were Member of Parliament Hon. Charles Asiedu, Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, Nana Adwoa Po Dwamena Serwaa II, Omanhemaa of Bechem Traditional Area, traditional leaders, clergy, security agencies, Assembly staff, and representatives of various organizations. Hundreds of residents also turned out to weed, sweep, desilt gutters, and engage in other sanitation activities.

Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong speaking at the programme

MCE Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong commended the people of Bechem for their massive participation. “This clearly demonstrates the people of Bechem’s dedication to support and maintain a clean and healthy environment,” he said. He stressed the importance of continuous sensitization and stakeholder engagement to deepen awareness about the dangers of pollution and the benefits of good sanitation practices.

For his part, MP Hon. Charles Asiedu lauded President John Dramani Mahama for reaffirming his commitment to improving sanitation through the National Sanitation Day initiative. He also praised the Bechem Traditional Council for guiding the programme and commended residents for their strong turnout. Hon. Asiedu urged the public to make cleanliness a daily habit rather than confining it to the monthly exercise, and announced the formation of a sanitation task force to enforce by-laws against offenders.

The MP for Tano South Hon. Charles Asiedu addressing the gathering

Nana Adwoa Po Dwamena Serwaa II, Omanhemaa of Bechem, thanked all who participated, especially students of the municipality’s senior high schools. She wished final-year students success in their upcoming examinations, advising them to shun exam malpractices and praying that their community service would yield academic blessings.

The Queen mother of Bechem Traditional Area Nana Adwoa Po Dwamena Serwaa II educating the people

The Omanhemaa further applauded government’s ongoing development efforts in Bechem, particularly the relaunch of National Sanitation Day, and urged residents to avoid harmful practices while embracing sustainable habits that promote hygiene and a cleaner environment.