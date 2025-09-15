Chaos at Hamile border as wife of fugitive wanted by Captain Traoré dragged back to Burkina Faso

The Hamile border in the Lambussie District of the Upper West Region was thrown into chaos on Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September 14, after a middle-aged woman was allegedly dragged to Burkina Faso under controversial circumstances.

The border, which officially closes at 6:00 p.m., was reportedly reopened by an off-duty Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officer only identified as Morris. He is accused of allowing two Burkina Faso-registered vehicles to cross into Ghana. The vehicles are said to have transported the woman across the border into Burkina Faso during odd hours.

Sources allege the woman is the wife of Mr. Zulkanai, a Burkinabé fugitive on the wanted list of Burkina Faso’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré. Zulkanai and his family are believed to have fled to Ghana after the military takeover in Burkina Faso.

Reports indicate that the woman had traveled from Accra to Nandom for a marriage ceremony scheduled for today Monday, 15th September in Hamile.

She reportedly was picked up from Nandom by a young girl on a motorcycle where they were intercepted at Puffien in the Nandom District. The woman was forced down from the motorcycle and driven out of Ghana through the Hamile Border allegedly aided by the off-duty Immigration Officer, Morris.

The girl alerted the woman’s relatives, sparking community outrage. Enraged youth accused Officer Morris of colluding with Burkinabé authorities to track down Zulkanai’s family. In retaliation, they vandalized his home and mobile phone shop, set his pickup truck ablaze, and nearly lynched him. He was rescued by security officials and taken to the Immigration Service office in Hamile for safety. His pregnant wife was spared.

A Burkinabé-registered motorcycle was also burnt when its rider attempted to cross into Ghana during the unrest. The disturbances intensified after a woman reportedly collapsed during the chaos and later died at the hospital.

Military and police reinforcements, including personnel from Nandom, have since been deployed to restore order at the Border. Immigration officials say Officer Morris’ explanation of events remains “disconnected,” and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, community members are demanding the immediate return of the woman to Hamile, warning that demonstrations will continue until she is brought back from Burkina Faso.