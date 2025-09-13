Sheikh Abdul Malik Maiga honours Zongo philanthropist for service to youth and community

A respected Zongo philanthropist, Alhaji Abass Dawud, has been honoured by a prominent Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abdul Malik Maiga for his remarkable contributions to the welfare of Muslim youth and the broader Zongo community in Ghana.

The honour, conferred through the Imam Malik Foundation for humanitarian services, recognized Alhaji Dawud’s relentless efforts in education, community development, and his advocacy against drug abuse, a menace that continues to affect many young people in Zongo communities.

Speaking at the Friday congregation at Kasoa, Sheikh Imam Maiga commended Mr. Dawud for his diplomatic and transformational approach to tackling drug abuse, noting that his efforts have not only curbed illicit activities but also restored hope to many struggling youth.

The citation presented in his honour praised him for “distinguished and transformative leadership that has profoundly strengthened the fabric of the Muslim and Zongo communities in Ghana.

"It highlighted his commitment to advancing educational opportunities, mentorship and access to resources that empower the next generation to pursue knowledge and personal growth."

In his remarks, Abass Dawud urged young people to be mindful of their choices, particularly the intake of drugs and harmful substances.

He stressed that the future of Zongo communities depends on a disciplined and focused youth.

“I appeal to Imams and Islamic scholars to dedicate part of their teachings to educating the youth about the dangers of drug abuse and to encourage them to channel their energy into productive ventures that will benefit themselves and the community,” Mr. Dawud said.

The event reinforced the importance of collaborative efforts between religious leaders, philanthropists, and the youth in building safer, healthier, and more progressive Zongo communities.