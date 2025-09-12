NPP storm court during Abronye’s appearance

Executives, former MPs, and hundreds of loyalists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flooded the Accra Circuit Court on Friday, September 12, demanding the release of the party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC.

Abronye was picked up by police on Monday, September 8, 2025, after allegedly hurling insults at the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohunu. His arrest has triggered fierce backlash within the NPP, with leaders accusing the Mahama administration of weaponising state security to harass and silence opponents.

In a strongly worded statement, the NPP urged President John Dramani Mahama and law enforcement agencies to end what it described as the “weaponisation of state security against political opponents.” The party further warned that Ghanaians must resist what it called an “emerging tyranny.”

Friday’s court hearing drew a large crowd of party faithful, who chanted and waved placards while demanding Abronye’s freedom. Tempers flared outside the courthouse, with some supporters openly accusing the police of political bias.

The charged atmosphere, however, did little to alter the outcome. The court remanded Abronye into custody, and he was later whisked away in a Black Maria police truck under heavy security. His lawyers have signalled plans to challenge the decision in the coming days.

The development has further deepened political tensions, with the NPP vowing to resist what it views as a calculated attempt to weaken and silence its ranks ahead of the 2026 elections.