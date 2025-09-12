ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP storm court during Abronye’s appearance

  Fri, 12 Sep 2025
NPP NPP storm court during Abronye’s appearance
FRI, 12 SEP 2025

Executives, former MPs, and hundreds of loyalists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flooded the Accra Circuit Court on Friday, September 12, demanding the release of the party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC.

Abronye was picked up by police on Monday, September 8, 2025, after allegedly hurling insults at the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohunu. His arrest has triggered fierce backlash within the NPP, with leaders accusing the Mahama administration of weaponising state security to harass and silence opponents.

In a strongly worded statement, the NPP urged President John Dramani Mahama and law enforcement agencies to end what it described as the “weaponisation of state security against political opponents.” The party further warned that Ghanaians must resist what it called an “emerging tyranny.”

Friday’s court hearing drew a large crowd of party faithful, who chanted and waved placards while demanding Abronye’s freedom. Tempers flared outside the courthouse, with some supporters openly accusing the police of political bias.

The charged atmosphere, however, did little to alter the outcome. The court remanded Abronye into custody, and he was later whisked away in a Black Maria police truck under heavy security. His lawyers have signalled plans to challenge the decision in the coming days.

The development has further deepened political tensions, with the NPP vowing to resist what it views as a calculated attempt to weaken and silence its ranks ahead of the 2026 elections.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Gbinyiri clash: Ablakwa arrives in Cte d’Ivoire to secure welfare of displaced Ghanaians Gbinyiri clash: Ablakwa arrives in Côte d’Ivoire to secure welfare of displaced ...

54 minutes ago

V/R: Leaking septic tank threatens pupils’ health at Ho schools V/R: Leaking septic tank threatens pupils’ health at Ho schools 

54 minutes ago

National Youth Organiser of NPP, Salam Mustapha Abronye arrest: NPP Youth Wing to march against ‘state-sponsored harassment’ by ...

1 hour ago

Abronye DC Arrest: NPP Bono Council of Elders condemns government Abronye DC Arrest: NPP Bono Council of Elders condemns government

1 hour ago

NPP race: Bawumia pledges fair share of appointments for grassroots if elected NPP race: Bawumia pledges fair share of appointments for grassroots if elected

2 hours ago

Nkok Nkitinkiti project: We’re going to build processing plants in different parts of the country – Mahama Nkokɔ Nkitinkiti project: 'We’re going to build processing plants in different p...

2 hours ago

EC reopens nominations for Tamale Central by-election after two candidates withdraw EC reopens nominations for Tamale Central by-election after two candidates withd...

2 hours ago

Nkok Nkitinkiti project: We’ll produce 100% of the chicken we eat in Ghana in 3years — Mahama Nkokɔ Nkitinkiti project: 'We’ll produce 100% of the chicken we eat in Ghana in ...

2 hours ago

I’ll develop this poultry farm into Centre of Excellence – Mahama assures Papao Farms 'I’ll develop this poultry farm into Centre of Excellence' – Mahama assures Papa...

2 hours ago

Abronye’s arrest: Mahama must stop the political antagonism — Twum Barimah Abronye’s arrest: Mahama must stop the political antagonism — Twum Barimah

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line