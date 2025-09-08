ModernGhana logo
Gbiniyiri conflict: Gov’t must declare state of emergency in entire Savannah Region — Dr. Boakye-Danquah

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has urged government to declare a state of emergency in the Savannah Region following renewed violence in Gbiniyiri.

The conflict, triggered by a land dispute, has left at least 31 people dead and displaced nearly 50,000 residents since it erupted on August 24.

More than 13,000 Ghanaians have reportedly fled to neighbouring Ivory Coast for safety.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, September 8, Dr. Boakye-Danquah said the scale of the crisis demands urgent action to protect lives and restore stability.

“Almost immediately, there is a need for him to declare a state of emergency in the Savannah Region. Government must look at some targeted areas to mobilize resources and curb the abuse of power. I think that a state of emergency will be key,” he stated.

He cautioned that the violence could have dire implications for Ghana’s international reputation and investment drive if left unchecked.

According to the NPP stalwart, the threat of terrorism and political destabilization in neighbouring countries should also guide government’s response.

“You don’t want international news picking up displaced people in Ghana. It could be in the north, but everybody looks at Ghana as the capital. We must nip this in the bud so it doesn’t come down south,” he stated.

Dr. Boakye-Danquah further stressed the need for strong security intervention to disarm factions and restore order.

“It should be a total state of emergency in the entire Savannah Region to clearly curb the people causing this violence. They have rifles and ammunitions, and we need to clamp down on it so our displaced Ghanaians can come back into the country,” he stressed.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

Comments

I am a "helo" | 9/8/2025 12:43:34 PM

Sick political strategy that will not help the NPP is what we are seeing now. The worst of Akufo Addo's useless government did command this insignificant statement.

Comments1
