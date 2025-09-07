A Senator’s Blasphemy: Why White Christian Nationalism Is Not of God

On November 19, 1863, Abraham Lincoln declared at Gettysburg that America was “conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” This was not just a political statement; it was spiritual, echoing the truth that all humanity is made in God’s image (Genesis 1:27). Yet at the National Conservatism Conference, U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri rejected that foundation. He claimed America was not universal, not equal, but a white homeland—a land owned by European descendants alone. In his telling, the blessings of God and the fruits of citizenship are not extended to all, but reserved for a chosen racial tribe.

That is not Christianity. That is idolatry.

“A White Homeland” vs. the Gospel of Christ

Schmitt declared: “America, in all its glory, is their [white settlers’] gift to us. It belongs to us. It’s our birthright, our heritage, our destiny.”

Scripture responds plainly: “The earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it” (Psalm 24:1). Land, nation, and heritage do not belong to any one race. They belong to God, who distributes according to His will. To elevate whiteness as the source of legitimacy is to deny the Creator Himself.

Even worse, Schmitt tied Christianity itself to racial destiny. He said Americans are “the sons and daughters of the Christian pilgrims that poured out from Europe’s shores to baptize a new world.” But Christianity is not white, nor European in origin. The faith began in the Middle East—in Palestine, Israel, Egypt, and Syria. Jesus himself was a brown-skinned Galilean Jew. To confine Christianity to one ethnicity or geography is to lie about its very roots.

White Nationalism Has No Biblical Merit

The senator’s rhetoric mirrors a centuries-old sin. In 1691, Virginia codified the word “white” into law for the first time, banning Europeans from marrying Africans or Native Americans. This was not divine wisdom but deliberate social engineering. It weaponized “whiteness” to justify enslavement, dispossession, and the theft of Native land.

Scripture offers no category for this. Paul writes: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28).

Nationalist Christians try to smuggle racial supremacy into the Bible, but it carries no weight there. Nowhere does the Word of God speak of “white Christianity.” Instead, Revelation 7:9 gives a heavenly vision: “a great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, tribe, people and language, standing before the throne and before the Lamb.” Heaven itself rejects Schmitt’s earthly blasphemy.

Colonizers’ Violence Was Never “Christian”

Schmitt praised Andrew Jackson and claimed settlers triumphed over Native Americans because they were superior. That is not strength—that is sin.

The prophet Isaiah warned: “Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees” (Isaiah 10:1). Colonizers wielded the Bible in one hand and muskets in the other, but they were not advancing God’s Kingdom. They were betraying it.

The violent dispossession of Native people, the permanent enslavement of Africans, the raping of Afro-Native families, and the codification of “white” as a legal category in early America all testify to human rebellion, not divine blessing. Schmitt’s “heritage” is not a beacon of godliness but of unrepentant hate.

The Plague of Hate Is Not Security

Schmitt paints immigration and diversity as threats, echoing the “great replacement” conspiracy theory. But Scripture says: “Do not mistreat or oppress a foreigner, for you were foreigners in Egypt” (Exodus 22:21).

Immigrants are not a curse; they are a reminder of God’s command to extend hospitality. The plague of hate Schmitt holds up as security is, in fact, a hollow idol. His fear of Black, Latino, Asian, African, and Indigenous people is not a policy debate—it is a quarrel with God Himself, who made the majority of humanity with melanin in their skin.

A Word to Christians Who Endorse This

To every Christian—politician, soldier, or civilian—who nods along with Schmitt: you are dragging the name of Christ through the mud. Jesus never sanctioned superiority. He washed the feet of His disciples (John 13:14). He commanded His followers to love their neighbors as themselves (Mark 12:31). Christianity is not a banner for exclusion or conquest. It is a cross, a call to self-sacrifice, mercy, and justice.

Common Sense and Eternal Truth

Common sense is not common anymore. Too many Americans believe that conquest, enslavement, and exclusion are proof of divine favor. They are not. They are evidence of rebellion against God.

The beef is not with African Americans, Latinos, Asians, or Indigenous nations. The beef is with Almighty God. For every law written to exclude, every monument raised to white supremacy, and every sermon preached in favor of “heritage,” the Lord of history has the final word: “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin condemns any people” (Proverbs 14:34).

Conclusion

Senator Schmitt is entitled to his opinion. But when he confuses racial destiny for biblical truth, he is not just misrepresenting America—he is blaspheming the God he claims to serve. White Christian nationalism is neither Christian nor American. It is a counterfeit faith, an idol of race wrapped in the language of religion.

The real heritage of America, if it is to survive, must return to Lincoln’s truth: all are created equal. And the real heritage of the Church must stay rooted in Christ, who died not for one race but for all humanity.