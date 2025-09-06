ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The Silent Pharmacists of Ghana: Why OTCMs Deserve More Respect Than They Get

Feature Article The Silent Pharmacists of Ghana: Why OTCMs Deserve More Respect Than They Get
SAT, 06 SEP 2025

Let’s be honest. When we talk about Ghana’s healthcare system, we glamorize doctors, celebrate big pharmacies like Rokmer Pharma, Unicom Chemist , Ernest Chemist, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals etc, and heap praise on hospitals . But ask yourself this: who is the first person most Ghanaians see when they have a fever , headache, or even malaria ? Not the doctor. Not the hospital pharmacist. It’s the OTCM — the Over-The-Counter Medicine Seller.

And yet, these unsung heroes barely get mentioned in national health conversations.

During a recent interview including the Accra Street Journal team with a group of OTCM leaders, one of them looked at me and said, “We are the first responders, but nobody remembers us when health policies are written.” That statement stayed with me. Because in truth, Ghana’s OTCMs are the backbone of community healthcare, but they are rarely given the recognition, resources, or voice they deserve.

Why OTCMs Matter More Than You Think

Let’s strip this down:

  • Accessibility: With over 30,000 OTCM shops scattered across the country, they are often closer to rural communities than the nearest hospital.
  • Affordability: For a farmer in Nsawam or a trader in Wa, walking into an OTCM shop is cheaper and quicker than traveling to a city hospital.
  • Trust: These are the people communities know by name. People walk in not just for medicines but for advice, reassurance, and direction.

As one OTCM put it in an interview with Samuel Kwame Boadu, “When someone in my town has a fever at midnight, they don’t go to the hospital. They knock on my door. That is our reality.”

The Training and the Gap

Of course, critics argue that OTCMs are “just shopkeepers” and not medically qualified. But here’s the thing: many are regularly trained through associations, pharmaceutical companies like Rokmer Pharma, Unicom Chemist, Tobinco etc, and regulatory programs. Companies like Rokmer Pharma, for instance, invest in training OTCMs on product knowledge and responsible dispensing.

Still, there’s a glaring gap. OTCMs don’t always have the latest diagnostic tools or the same recognition as pharmacists. That’s a problem, not because of their competence, but because policies sideline them.

The Elephant in the Room: Policy Silence

When the Ministry of Health or the NHIA talks about reform, OTCMs barely make the headlines. Yet, these are the people who:

  • Catch early symptoms in communities
  • Direct patients to hospitals when needed
  • Prevent misuse of medicines through everyday advice

So why are they sidelined? One OTCM leader bluntly told me: “Because we don’t wear white coats and sit in big offices.” And maybe he’s right.

What Can Change?

  • Formal Inclusion in Health Policy: The NHIA and policymakers should recognize OTCMs as part of the first line of healthcare.
  • Stronger Training Programs: Continuous education ensures that OTCMs stay updated.
  • Collaboration with Doctors and Pharmacies: OTCMs should be viewed as partners, not competitors.

Lessons for Young Pharmacists

If you’re a young pharmacist or aspiring healthcare entrepreneur, here’s the lesson: don’t underestimate grassroots health networks. OTCMs may not trend on LinkedIn, but they move medicines, educate patients, and save lives in silence.

As I wrapped up my short interview with the Accra Street Journal Team, an OTCM said something that summed up their struggle:

“We are the pharmacists for the ordinary Ghanaian. If we don’t exist, villages will suffer. Maybe one day Ghana will realize that.”

And I couldn’t agree more.
Source: Accra Street Journal and written by Samuel Kwame Boadu

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Media, Sports & Business Contributor. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, media strategist, and digital consultant with over a decade of experience in brand communications, publishing, sports business, and technology-driven storytelling. He is the founder and CEO of SamBoad Business Group Limited, a registered Ghanaian conglomerate with subsidiaries in publishing, logistics, digital marketing, and risk management.Column: Samuel Kwame Boadu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (52)

More

Top Stories

14 hours ago

President Mahama receives 2020 and 2024 election violence report President Mahama receives 2020 and 2024 election violence report

14 hours ago

Kofi Akpaloo, leader and presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana Kofi Akpaloo under investigation for fraud, money laundering, other financial cr...

14 hours ago

Ghana Federation of Labour Secretary General, Mr Abraham Koomson GFL warns against Cedi speculation

14 hours ago

The gutted house and the mother and daughter displaying their injuries Kumasi: Fire injures mother and daughter at Esereso

14 hours ago

Ghana cedi now world’s worst-performing currency Ghana cedi now world’s worst-performing currency

15 hours ago

Godwin Tameklo It is hypocritical for Sophia Akufo to concede that misconduct occurred in CJ To...

15 hours ago

Kasoa Court jails teacher, two students for WASSCE malpractice Kasoa Court jails teacher, two students for WASSCE malpractice

15 hours ago

Reverend Eastwood Anaba Let’s value human beings for answered prayers – Reverend Eastwood Anaba 

15 hours ago

Fijai residents in shock as man abducted in suspected robbery Fijai residents in shock as man abducted in suspected robbery

17 hours ago

Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Minister Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Min...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line