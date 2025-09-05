President Mahama receives 2020 and 2024 election violence report

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged firm action against individuals found culpable in electoral violence, assuring that victims and their families will receive justice and compensation.

His remarks follow the submission of a detailed investigative report on violent incidents recorded during the 2020 and 2024 general elections.

Addressing leaders of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at the Jubilee House on Friday, September 5, 2025, President Mahama revealed that the report was presented to him last week by Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

The report chronicles shootings, clashes, and other violent episodes involving political activists and security personnel. It has since been forwarded to the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, for legal review and further action.

“Elections come with a lot of ill-motive feelings. I wish to inform you that last week, I received the investigative report on the two incidents, and they have detailed and catalogued everybody who was affected by the violence and the circumstances that led to the violence. We have handed it over to the Attorney General. And he’s going to go through, and if there’s the need to hold some people culpable and bring them to book, the Attorney General will do that,” President Mahama stated.

The inquiry, launched on the President’s orders, drew on forensic evidence, eyewitness testimony, and input from the Electoral Commission. It confirmed at least eight deaths in the 2020 polls and three more in 2024.

President Mahama emphasized that the Attorney General has also been tasked with developing a transparent compensation scheme to provide redress to victims and their families, reaffirming his government’s commitment to accountability and the protection of Ghana’s democratic values.