CJ Torkonoo’s removal is a huge blessing to Ghana — Hamza Suhuyini

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini, has welcomed the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo, describing it as a positive development for Ghana.

According to him, the former Chief Justice carried herself with arrogance and posturing that tarnished the country’s image internationally.

Hamza Suhuyini argued that her conduct was unbecoming of the head of the judiciary and undermined Ghana’s reputation.

Speaking on Accra-based GHOne TV on Thursday, September 4, the lawyer and NDC communicator said the move to oust Justice Torkonoo should be celebrated rather than condemned.

“For me, this is a huge blessing to the Republic of Ghana, and a communication to our international observers that this country will invoke the laws unless they are not in our constitution,” he stressed.

Mr. Suhuyini recalled instances where he personally felt embarrassed by the Chief Justice’s posture, particularly during the hearing of the vacant seats.

He claimed that her attitude did not reflect the dignity and humility expected of the judiciary.

“I have appeared before judges in the United Kingdom and in Ghana, but I have never experienced that display of arrogance. Is this the kind of image we want to sell to the international community? This is why I believe her removal is a blessing,” he stated.

He urged the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to appreciate the constitutional process that led to the removal and support what he called a reset of the judiciary.