Ghana will no longer spend $15 million annually to rent properties for foreign missions — Mahama

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
THU, 04 SEP 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to cut down the country's huge expenditure on rented diplomatic properties abroad, describing the practice as unsustainable.

The President disclosed that the country spends more than $15 million every year on rent for foreign missions.

Speaking at the swearing-in of first batch of diplomatic envoys on Thursday, September 4, the President stressed that the situation must be reversed immediately.

He said cabinet has already approved a new plan to build and own properties for Ghana’s missions abroad.

The initiative, known as STRIDE, Strategic Transition from Rental to Developing our own Properties, is expected to ease pressure on the public purse.

“Let me be emphatic, Ghana cannot continue spending a staggering more than $15 million every year on renting properties abroad for our diplomatic use. This is not a judicious use of taxpayers’ resources, and the reset agenda requires an immediate reversal of this trend,” he stated.

President Mahama explained that the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance have been tasked to urgently work on the project.

He revealed that a transaction adviser has already been appointed and standard designs are being developed to kickstart the process.

“This decisive shift will ensure that our missions abroad are housed in properties that are owned by the Republic, reducing wasteful expenditure, while safeguarding Ghana’s dignity on the international stage,” he stated.

The President urged the envoys to be champions of Ghana’s economic diplomacy, projecting the country not only as a beacon of democracy and stability, but also as a land of opportunities and a hub for investment.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

