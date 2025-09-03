ModernGhana logo
'I saw another plane crash this September' – Prophet

  Wed, 03 Sep 2025
The founder and leader of the Reign House Chapel, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has delivered a series of chilling prophecies, cautioning that September could be marked by grave misfortunes unless prayers are intensified.

In an interview with YouTube channel Vimbuzz on Tuesday, September 2, Prophet Uche insisted that his earlier prophecies had already manifested.

“I just want people to know that there is nothing that prophets don’t see, and there is nothing I say that does not come to pass.

“On the 3rd of August, I prophesied about a plane crash. Three days later and the helicopter crashed. I also foresaw a train derailment and the death of a popular Nigerian actor. Anyone can go back to our Facebook page and watch all I said,” he explained.

Turning to the days ahead, the cleric said the month of September carried troubling revelations that required urgent intercession.

“In September, we also need to pray. I saw another plane crash this month, not in Ghana. I’ve seen one in Ghana that we’re praying about.

“But a plane would drop to earth during this month. A major footballer is also going to die.

“I don’t know if he’s from Ghana or abroad, but a footballer would die and all the major media outlets would cover it. We should also pray for the Indian Prime Minister,” he declared.

Prophet Uche stressed that while the visions were dire, Christians had the power to change their course through prayer. He called on believers to remain vigilant and committed in their intercession to avert tragedy.

DM | 9/3/2025 10:54:36 PM

I believe that when you prophecy or sees anything coming , as Ezekiel did first pray to prevent such from happening as a watchman

