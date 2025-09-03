ModernGhana logo
​​​​​​​GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta

  Wed, 03 Sep 2025
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has averted what could have been a devastating inferno after swiftly responding to a fire outbreak at Forster Down, near Lakeside in the Adentan Municipality, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

The fire, which started after burning refuse spread to a chamber-and-hall apartment window and an ECG pole, threatening to engulf nearby buildings. Fortunately, firefighters from the Adenta and Madina Fire Stations arrived promptly at the scene to bring the situation under control.

According to the GNFS, the incident caused partial damage to the affected window but resulted in no injuries. The quick intervention of the firefighters prevented the flames from consuming a three-bedroom building and an adjoining chamber-and-hall apartment, saving both structures and their contents.

The Greater Accra Regional Public Relations Office of the GNFS, in a statement, commended the professionalism of the fire crew and reminded residents to exercise caution when disposing of refuse through burning.

The Service further urged the public to desist from setting fires close to residential areas, noting that such acts pose grave risks to lives and property.

