A Letter to the President of Ghana

Dear Mr. President,

I write to you with a heavy heart, compelled to speak on behalf of countless Ghanaians whose voices have been silenced, whose dignity has been denied, and whose very existence has been criminalized simply because of their sexual orientation.

Over the years, global advocates for human rights have consistently defended the right of individuals to live freely and authentically, regardless of whom they love. Yet in Ghana, this fundamental right remains under siege. The LGBTQ+ community exceptional individuals like myself continues to face systemic discrimination, violence, and exclusion for choosing how we live and whom we love.

The dominant religious institutions in Ghana, the Christian and Muslim communities, have made their positions clear regarding gender roles and sexual identity. While their beliefs are deeply rooted in tradition, they often fail to acknowledge the personal agency and human dignity of those who do not conform to these norms. Preference is not a crime. Identity is not a threat.

Special Members of the this community are being harassed, assaulted, and dehumanized. We are labeled as charlatans, falsely accused, and in some cases, brutally attacked or even killed. These acts are not isolated, they are widespread, and they are devastating. Many of us have been forced to flee our homes, our communities, and even our country, seeking refuge in foreign lands where we hope to find the safety and acceptance denied to us in our own country, Ghana.

Ironically, the Bible and the Quran itself speaks of free will. And the Ghanaian Constitution promises every citizen the right to education, freedom, and justice. Why then are special individuals denied liberty? Why are we subjected to inhumane treatment, stripped of our rights, and cast out of society?

Successive governments from Flt. Lt. Rawlings to Presidents Kufuor, Mills, and Akufo-Addo,have failed to address these injustices. The silence has been deafening. The consequences have been deadly. People have been tortured, stoned, and murdered simply for expressing their identity.

Human rights are not negotiable. No one should suffer for their preferences. No one should be crucified for their desires. Ghana must rise to defend all its people, not just the majority, not just the conforming, but everyone.

This government must act. Parliament must act. The leadership of this nation must speak to the plight of its people. Hypocrisy must end. Justice must prevail.

Many Ghanaians now live in exile, unable to call their homeland a safe haven. They battle for survival in foreign lands because their own communities turned against them. Religious groups brutalized them. Neighbors heckled them. The state abandoned them.

Mr. President, it is time to speak. It is time to lead. It is time to restore dignity and justice to all Ghanaians. Exceptional people deserve exceptional protection not persecution.

Yours sincerely,

Eric Murphy Asare