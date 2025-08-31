To the people of Akwatia: Don’t become the next victims of the NDC’s scam

When the NDC tells you to look down for their candidate, look up and vote Number 1 — Solomon Asumadu, the NPP Candidate.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a record, and unfortunately, it is a record of deception. They promised Ghanaians a 24-hour economy. Where is it today? They vowed to create a Women’s Development Bank. Where is it today?. They told our hardworking cocoa farmers that they would increase cocoa prices from GHS 3,100 which the NPP left to GHS6, 000 per bag. And yet, today, those same farmers have been betrayed and scammed.

And now, the good people of Akwatia are next on their list.

On Tuesday 2nd September 2025, a by-election will be held in Akwatia; an election that, by all logic, should not change the balance of power in Parliament. Yet the NDC is acting as if everything depends on it. They want you to believe that only an NDC MP can bring development to your constituency. But let us ask: with the 188 MPs already sitting on their side of Parliament, what development have those communities seen? Where are the schools, the hospitals, the jobs that their MPs were supposed to bring? The truth is simple: there is none.

The NDC is only deceiving you. This by-election is not about any development they claim they have for Akwatia. It is about their ego.

When they tormented your beloved late MP, Hon. Ernest Kumi, and tried every means possible to deny Akwatia proper representation, did they care about you? No. But today, suddenly, they parade themselves as your champions. This is not love; it is pretense. And Akwatia must reject it.

You know the saying: “The devil you know is better than the angel you don’t.” But in this case, it is not even an angel you don’t know, it is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The NDC comes dressed in promises of “development,” but their track record shows nothing but empty slogans, broken promises and failed pledges.

Meanwhile, Solomon Asumadu of the NPP has already proven himself to you. Long before this election, he has stood by the youth, supported the vulnerable, and shown commitment to the community. He did not need a parliamentary seat to serve you, and if given the mandate, he will have even greater opportunities to do more. That is the leadership Akwatia deserves.

But let us also reflect on a bigger question: why is the NDC treating this by-election like a national emergency? Why should thousands of government officials, paid with taxpayers’ money, abandon their jobs to camp in Akwatia for a poll that changes nothing in their Parliamentary balance? With all their redundant MPs already in the House, do they need more redundancy?

This by-election has become less about the people and more about the vanity of national executives who want to “prove a point.” The NDC has turned Akwatia into a trophy they desperately want to polish, not for your benefit, but for their own image.

Instead of their Ministers and officials to focus on delivering the promises they have failed woefully to deliver, they are chasing political optics.

Akwatia must send a message. That the people cannot, and would not be deceived. That development is not a slogan. That trust is earned, not begged for.

On Tuesday, 2nd September 2025, vote for continuity, vote for proven service, vote for Solomon Asumadu, the NPP Candidate — Number 1 on the ballot. Do not let Akwatia fall victim to the NDC’s scams.