President Mahama caps Ghana’s 80th UN General Assembly delegation with strict new directive

  Sat, 30 Aug 2025
The Office of the President has moved to drastically cut down Ghana’s representation at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, enforcing President John Dramani Mahama’s new Cabinet directive on foreign travel and official participation.

In a statement signed by Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, all government officials have been instructed to obtain express written clearance from the Chief of Staff before taking part in any UNGA-related activity.

“No Minister, Deputy Minister, Civil or Public Servant, CEO/MD of a State-Owned Enterprise, Political Appointee, or any staff of Government may accept any invitation to, or attend, UNGA 80 or any related side meetings, panels, receptions, bilateral engagements, or third-party events without the express, prior written approval of the Chief of Staff,” the statement said.

The directive makes clear that only the official delegation explicitly cleared in writing will be permitted to represent Ghana at the gathering. It also suspends all pending or previously accepted invitations until further notice.

The statement cautioned that any breach of the directive “will face strict sanctions in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Public Office Holders and the Civil and Public Service Codes of Conduct.”

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu stressed that the decision is not just about cutting costs but about focus and discipline, explaining that the directive is intended to ensure “a lean, coherent, and cost-effective national representation that aligns with the president’s ‘Resetting Ghana’ priorities.”

Ebiemo | 8/30/2025 10:25:26 PM

Ghana will work again under Mahama

